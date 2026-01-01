AI Corporate Video Maker Built for Business

Turn any script into a polished corporate video in minutes with this corporate video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Produce internal updates, training, and brand stories ready to share.

AI corporate video maker turning a script into a leadership update video.
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Key Features

Features of Corporate Video Maker

AI Video Editing, Done Like a Pro

Upload your footage and let the AI-powered AI video editor remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Invisible transitions bridge every visual gap, so you edit the video and clean up every take without manual video editing tools, timelines, or re-shoots.

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AI video editor cleaning up corporate footage automatically.

Create Corporate Videos from a Script

Paste a script and quickly create a complete corporate video, with scenes, narration, and timing built automatically. The text to video engine handles video creation end to end, so you produce a professional video, explainer, or video content without filming or storyboarding anything.

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Corporate video built automatically from a script with AI.

AI Voiceovers for Professional Business Video

Generate natural voiceovers in 175+ languages straight from your script, or clone a leader's voice from a short sample. With AI voice cloning, every high-quality, professional business video keeps a consistent tone across regions without re-recording a single line of narration.

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AI voiceover studio generating multilingual narration for business video.

All-in-One Online Video Editor

Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add animation and graphics, and drop in your company logo with simple controls. This all-in-one editor and AI video generator is the online video editor that keeps videos on brand, so anyone can create professional results, with no experience needed.

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All-in-one online video editor keeping corporate videos on brand.

Translate Professional Corporate Videos

Reach every office in its own language without rebuilding content. The video translator localizes any corporate video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and the original voice preserved. Publish polished videos to your video platforms and every social media platform from one recording.

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Translating professional corporate videos into 175+ languages.

Corporate video ideas and use cases

Make a Business Video for Updates

Make a Business Video for Updates

Recording leadership messages eats hours and stalls communication. Make a business video from a written memo in minutes with script to video, and share a clear recap every employee gets the same day.

Training Videos and Employee Onboarding

Training Videos and Employee Onboarding

Filming step-by-step training is slow and expensive to update. Paste your lesson notes into a training video, choose a layout, and deploy consistent onboarding your team can watch and rewatch right away.

Product Videos, Demos and Walkthroughs

Product Videos, Demos and Walkthroughs

Planning and editing a demo shoot delays every launch. Describe the workflow, pick a format, and generate a high-quality product demo video that shows new features clearly within minutes, ready for product launches everywhere.

Marketing, Promos and Brand Awareness

Marketing, Promos and Brand Awareness

Agency video production runs into weeks and steep invoices. Write a script and produce polished marketing videos, a promo, or short-form tiktok clips for any platform, then localize for new markets in minutes.

Create Videos for Compliance Training

Create Videos for Compliance Training

Updating compliance content means costly reshoots every time a rule changes. Edit the script, regenerate, and create engaging policy videos across teams and languages instantly, then add captions to video for accessibility.

Engaging Business Video Messages

Engaging Business Video Messages

Executives lose hours filming each message that scales poorly. A digital AI spokesperson delivers a compelling business video once and distributes it globally, so company-wide updates stay personal without booking a studio or crew.

How it works

How a corporate video maker works

Create a corporate video with HeyGen in four clear steps that take you from a written script to a polished, share-ready video.

Step 1

Choose a Template

Pick a style, set the aspect ratio, colors, and layout, then load your brand kit.

Step 2

Add Your Script

Write or paste your script, adjust pacing, and the system splits it into scenes automatically.

Step 3

Customize and Clean Up

Add narration, backgrounds, and subtitles, then run Speech Cleanup to remove fillers and pauses.

Step 4

Generate and Share

Render the final video in HD or 4K, then download it or publish to your channels in minutes.

Choosing a corporate video template and loading a brand kit.
Adding a script to a corporate video and splitting it into scenes.
Customizing a corporate video and running Speech Cleanup.
Generating a finished corporate video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I create a video from scratch with an AI video maker?

You don't have to start from scratch. This intuitive video maker lets you create a video: paste a script to easily create scenes, or create simple updates from a template. With url to video you can build a corporate video online and get a professional-looking result.

Will an AI corporate video look professional enough for executives?

Yes. Output renders in HD or 4K with lifelike presenters, natural lip-sync, and gesture control, so it reads as filmed footage. With Avatar IV, an executive update looks studio-made, and Speech Cleanup removes any filler words or awkward pauses before you share.

Can I customize ready-made corporate video templates for my brand?

Yes. Start from ready-made templates built for business, then make each video template your own. Choose a business video template or our customizable video templates, swap colors and your logo, and your corporate video templates and customizable templates stay on brand.

Can I add royalty-free stock footage and export watermark-free?

Yes. Drop in royalty-free stock videos, add animation, or upload your video clips to mix with AI scenes via image to video. When you finish, export your video and share your video as an MP4 in HD or 4K, with no watermark.

Is there a free business video maker to make videos in minutes?

Yes. As a free business video maker, HeyGen lets you create corporate videos online with no credit card. Make videos for free on the free online plan, including a video online in minutes, and use AI dubbing to scale into 175+ languages.

How do corporate videos boost conversion in marketing?

Add a clear call-to-action to any video and track how it lifts conversion across campaigns. Use the subtitle generator for accessibility, then explore more video styles, from ads to a promo, and scale every campaign from one script.

Jelajahi lebih banyak alat berbasis AI

Hidupkan foto apa pun dengan suara dan gerakan yang sangat realistis menggunakan Avatar IV.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your scripts into professional corporate videos with AI.

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