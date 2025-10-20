AI Podcast Generator

Transform your notes or scripts into podcast-ready audio using our AI Podcast Generator in mere minutes. With this AI podcast generator, there’s no need for a microphone or lengthy editing processes. You can enjoy clear, natural-sounding synthetic voices in any language you require.

122,101,643Video dihasilkan
96,144,527Avatar dihasilkan
16,800,389Video diterjemahkan
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AI Video Creation

Create Podcasts Without Recording

With the HeyGen AI Podcast Generator, say goodbye to recording sessions. This tool makes podcast creation seamless. Upload your podcast script, select a voice or avatar, and instantly create high-quality audio episodes. Perfect for marketers, educators, creators, and businesses who aim to scale their content production—quickly! Transform class lectures into podcasts, making education more accessible.

Get Started For Free →
a dog wearing headphones and a yellow hat stands in front of a microphone and says hey do you like my podcast
AI Video Creation

Best Practices for AI Podcast Creation

Ingin hasil yang lebih baik dari generator podcast AI Anda? Ikuti tips cepat berikut:

  • Tulis dengan sederhana
    Gunakan kalimat pendek dan jelas dengan nada percakapan.
  • Buat menjadi beberapa bagian
    Tambahkan jeda atau transisi alami untuk meningkatkan alur.
  • Pilih suara yang tepat
    Sesuaikan nada dan energi dengan gaya konten Anda.
  • Jangkau pendengar global
    Buat versi dalam lebih dari 40 bahasa untuk menjangkau lebih banyak pendengar.
Get Started For Free →
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Pembuatan Video AI

Reach New Audiences with AI-Generated Podcasts

Baik saat mendaur ulang konten blog, mengubah catatan belajar menjadi audio, maupun menyusun komunikasi internal, alat podcast berbasis AI menyederhanakan seluruh proses. Hasilkan konten berkualitas setara studio secara konsisten di berbagai platform tanpa repot melatih suara atau melakukan rekaman. Pelajari lebih lanjut tentang konten yang dihasilkan AI dalam jurnalisme dan bagaimana hal tersebut merevolusi industri.

Mulai Gratis →
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How It works?

Create a Podcast in 4 Easy Steps

Dengan cepat ubah konten tertulis menjadi episode podcast yang terdengar alami dengan generator podcast AI kami.

Langkah 1

Upload a Photo for Your Avatar

Start by uploading a clear photo to develop your personalized AI host. This is perfect for video podcasts, giving a human touch.

Step 2

Masukkan Skrip atau Unggah Audio

Send in your podcast script, or upload an existing audio file to enhance with our AI podcast generator.

Step 3

Choose an AI Voice or Upload Real Footage

Select from over 300 voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and audience needs seamlessly, all with natural-sounding synthetic voices.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your AI Podcast

HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voices, and facial expressions—export and share within seconds.

FAQ Generator Podcast AI

Apa itu HeyGen AI Podcast Generator?

The HeyGen AI Podcast Generator is an AI-powered tool that transforms your written content—such as scripts, blog posts, or articles—into professional-quality audio or video podcasts. It utilizes realistic AI voices and avatars to produce engaging episodes without the need for traditional recording equipment.

Bisakah saya menggunakan avatar saya sendiri di podcast?

Ya, HeyGen memungkinkan Anda membuat avatar personal dengan mengunggah foto yang jelas. Avatar ini dapat digunakan untuk menambahkan sentuhan manusiawi pada podcast video Anda.

What languages are supported?

HeyGen mendukung lebih dari 175 bahasa, memungkinkan Anda membuat podcast multibahasa untuk menjangkau audiens global.

Bisakah saya mengubah konten audio yang sudah ada menjadi video podcast?

Yes, you can upload existing audio files and enhance them with AI avatars and visuals to create engaging video podcasts.

Is there a cost associated with using the AI Podcast Generator?

HeyGen offers a free version with basic features. Advanced features and higher-resolution exports may require a subscription.

Bagaimana cara saya mendistribusikan podcast yang dibuat dengan generator AI?

While some AI podcast tools export audio files for platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts, HeyGen focuses on high-quality video content using its AI Avatar IV technology. You can generate visually engaging podcast episodes and publish them directly to video-first platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, or TikTok for maximum reach and viewer retention.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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