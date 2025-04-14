Our funeral video maker helps you create heartfelt tribute videos, turning photos, home video clips, and favorite songs into a polished tribute video in minutes. No cameras and no video editing software. Honor your loved one with a memorial you can play at the service, share online, or cherish as a keepsake.
Features of the Funeral Video Maker
Photo and video memorial slideshows
Upload the photos and video clips you have gathered, and this tribute video maker allows you to create a memorial slideshow set to a song you choose. Drag and drop images into the online video editor built on HeyGen's AI video generator, with no timeline to wrestle with and no software to install.
Ready-made memorial video templates
Select a template from a library of memorial and funeral designs instead of starting on a blank screen. Each tribute video template sets the background, transitions, title slide, and pacing for you. Customize the colors, fonts, and text to personalize your video and create an emotional tribute while you focus on choosing the right photos.
Names, dates, and quotes on screen
Add text such as names, dates, and quotes that help every guest follow the story. The subtitle generator keeps captions readable on a large screen, and you can add text to any slide and hold it long enough for people across the room to read every word.
Fitting music, timed to each slide
Make your tribute personal with a song that mattered to them, or upload one from the family, so you have a video with music that fits the moment. You control how long each photo holds, so the slideshow video never rushes and the tone stays steady, gentle, and easy to cherish.
Share the tribute in 175+ languages
When relatives are spread across countries, the AI video translator rebuilds the whole video tribute in 175+ languages with natural lip-synced voice, not subtitles alone. Share your video so one heartfelt memorial video reaches a grandmother abroad and cousins overseas in the language each of them speaks at home.
Families used to hand a box of prints to the funeral home. Easily add photos yourself, bring one treasured still to life with image to video, and pay tribute with a finished video ready for a touching funeral service.
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Choose a beautiful memorial slideshow, group brighter photos into chapters like family, travel, and work, and create a unique tribute that will commemorate a life fully lived.
Reading a eulogy aloud is hard on the day. Paste the words and the AI voice generator delivers them as a warm, steady narration for a memorial slideshow that tells their story, so it is heard even when speaking is too much.
A pet is family too. Gather phone photos and short clips of your dog or cat, set them to a gentle song, and create a memorial you can revisit long after the loss, a touching memorial to a companion you cherish.
That saved voicemail is precious and easy to lose. Turn it into a shareable clip with audio to video, pair the recording with photos, and keep their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the whole family can hold onto.
Grief crosses borders and so should the tribute. Make a memorial video, then create a video version in each relative's language so nobody watching from another country feels left out of the goodbye, turning the day into a shared legacy video.
How funeral video maker works
This simple video creation process shows how to create a tribute video, going from a folder of photos to a finished tribute video in four steps, ready to play at the service the same day.
Add photos, home videos, and any video clips from family, in any common format, from any device.
Select a respectful design that sets the background, transitions, and pacing automatically, then customize it to taste.
Drop in a meaningful song, add text like names, dates, and quotes, and set how long each slide holds.
Download your tribute video in HD, save it to a USB drive for the venue, or send a private link to family anywhere.
Un créateur de vidéo funéraire est un outil en ligne qui transforme vos photos, vos clips vidéo et votre musique en une vidéo hommage que vous pouvez diffuser lors d’une cérémonie ou partager en ligne. Avec ce créateur de diaporamas funéraires, vous importez vos souvenirs, choisissez un modèle, ajoutez des légendes et une musique, puis exportez une vidéo finalisée, sans aucune compétence en montage vidéo. Vous pouvez créer une vidéo hommage en ligne en quelques minutes, directement dans votre navigateur.
La plupart des diaporamas funéraires durent entre cinq et huit minutes, ce qui représente environ 40 à 80 photos affichées quatre à cinq secondes chacune, accompagnées d’une ou deux chansons. Si vous ne disposez que de quelques anciennes photos, laissez chacune à l’écran plus longtemps et ajoutez des images de lieux significatifs ; un créateur de diaporamas commémoratifs vous aidera ainsi à réaliser un diaporama photo hommage qui paraisse tout de même riche et complet.
Oui. Ajoutez une chanson depuis la bibliothèque ou importez un fichier MP3 qui comptait pour eux, puis personnalisez le minutage pour que les photos s’alignent avec la musique. Si la vidéo doit être diffusée lors d’une cérémonie publique, vérifiez que vous avez le droit d’utiliser ce morceau, car certains lieux peuvent avoir des règles de licence.
Export in HD as a standard MP4, which plays on venue projectors, TVs, and laptops. Save a copy to a USB drive and email a backup link to the funeral director ahead of time. Testing playback the day before is the safest way to avoid surprises with a funeral memorial video.
Oui. Un modèle de vidéo hommage gère la mise en page, les transitions et le rythme, ce qui permet même à un débutant de créer une vidéo en une soirée. Importez vos photos, ajoutez une chanson, insérez quelques légendes, puis exportez le tout, sans avoir à apprendre un logiciel complexe pendant que vous êtes en deuil.
Beyond building the slideshow, HeyGen turns a written eulogy into a spoken narration and can create memorial videos in 175+ languages with lip-synced voice. Other tools stop at photos and music, so relatives who speak another language get subtitles at best when they should feel part of the goodbye.
Oui. Des personnes sans aucune expérience en production obtiennent des résultats de qualité studio sur HeyGen, et l’éducateur Anton Voroniuk a réduit ses coûts de production d’environ 40 fois et a économisé 15,5 heures par semaine après la transition. Une famille en deuil peut créer un hommage émouvant en une seule séance, plutôt que sur plusieurs jours.
Download the video and post it to a memorial website, YouTube, or a private link you send by text or email. You can also share it on Facebook so distant family and friends can watch and add their own memories to this touching tribute video, keeping it alive as a personalized tribute they can revisit.
You can start with a free video and build a full tribute at no cost, which makes HeyGen a genuinely free tribute video maker and free memorial video maker for a one-time service. Paid plans begin around $24 per month and add longer runtimes, HD and 4K export, and no watermark.
Yes. Open the project in the AI video editor to add a late-arriving photo, swap a song, or fix a caption without starting over. Families often make a few passes with this online tribute video maker before the video created feels exactly right, and every change re-exports in minutes.
Découvrez plus de outils propulsés par l’IA
Donnez vie à n’importe quelle photo avec une voix et des mouvements hyperréalistes grâce à Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.