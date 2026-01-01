Enregistrement d’écran

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Step 1: open screen recorder

Log in to HeyGen and go to screen recorder from the main menu.

Step 2: start a new recording

Click to create a new recording. When prompted, choose what you want to capture:

your entire screen

a specific window

a browser tab

Select the option that fits your content, then confirm.

Step 3: begin recording

Click start recording. A small control panel will appear to indicate that recording is active.

Deliver your demo, walkthrough, or presentation as you normally would. Focus on explaining your content clearly. Do not stop for small mistakes or filler words.

Step 4: stop recording

When you finish, click stop recording.

Step 5: wait for processing

After stopping, allow HeyGen to process the recording. The system will:

split your content into logical scenes

remove filler words and awkward pauses

This happens automatically.

Step 6: review the generated scenes

Once processing is complete, review your video in the timeline.

You will see your recording divided into separate scenes. Play through each one to confirm the structure and flow.

Step 7: adjust scene cuts if needed

If necessary, click into any scene to:

adjust the start or end point

split a scene further

merge scenes together

Keep the automatic structure or modify it to match your preference.

Step 8: review the cleaned audio

Play the full recording to confirm the audio sounds smooth. Ensure filler words and long pauses have been removed as expected.

If you need access to the original version, locate the raw file option. Otherwise, continue with the processed version.

Step 9: finalize and share

When you are satisfied, choose how to use the video. You can:

export it

share it directly

add it to a training library

continue editing inside HeyGen

Step 10: apply best practices for future recordings

For stronger results going forward:

outline your key points before recording

keep recording even if you pause or misspeak

quickly review scene splits before exporting

use screen recorder for repeatable demos and training content

Record once, review quickly, and share without manual cleanup.