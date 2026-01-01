Instead of manually setting up layouts, animations, and visual flow, templates give you a strong starting point that you can easily customize. They’re ideal when you need to move quickly, maintain visual consistency, or produce content at scale. With just a few adjustments, you can apply your own assets, avatars, and brand kits to ensure every video feels polished and fully on brand.

Access the template library

To get started, head to your HeyGen dashboard and click the Templates tab. This opens the full template library, where you’ll find a wide variety of pre-built options designed for different use cases. You can browse the entire collection or filter by categories such as marketing, training, social media, or announcements.

When you find a template that fits your needs, click on it and select Create with AI Studio. The template will open directly in the editor, ready for customization.

Customize your template in AI Studio

Inside AI Studio, nearly every element of the template can be updated. You can swap avatars, change backgrounds, insert your own script, add or remove scenes, and fine-tune visuals to match your goals.

To update an avatar or background, simply click on the element you want to replace. From there, you can choose a new background color, image, or video, and select a different avatar from your HeyGen library.

Edit and refine your script

Each scene’s script can be edited directly in the editor. Click into a scene to update the text, adjust pacing, or rewrite specific lines. If you’d like help generating or refining your copy, type a forward slash in the script field and select the AI Script Writer. This allows you to generate new content or improve existing text using AI.

Add or change background music

Some templates include background music by default, but you can easily change it or add your own. Click the Music button in the left sidebar to browse and preview available tracks, then add one directly to your video. If you prefer custom audio, open the Assets section and upload your own file.

Review and submit your video

Once your video looks the way you want, preview it to ensure the visuals, script, and audio work together smoothly. When you’re ready, click Submit, choose your output resolution, and confirm. HeyGen will process your video, and you’ll receive a notification or email when it’s ready. Processing time may vary depending on video length and file size.

Create your own reusable templates

You can also create custom templates tailored to your brand. Simply edit a video until it matches your preferred layout, structure, and styling. Then open the menu in the top-right corner and select Save as Template. This saves the video as a reusable template you can access for future projects, making it easy to standardize content, speed up production, and stay consistent across all your videos.

That’s it. Templates help you move faster, stay consistent, and focus on your message rather than setup. With just a few clicks, you can turn a pre-built template into a fully customized, share-ready video.