Avatars

Avatars are at the heart of video creation in HeyGen. They’re the on-screen presenters that bring your message to life, whether you’re building a digital twin, generating an avatar with AI, or working with one of HeyGen’s ready-made options. In this set of tutorials, we’ll walk through how to create and work with avatars in more advanced and flexible ways. You’ll learn how to generate an avatar using AI, swap faces to adapt avatars to different use cases, and place products directly into your avatar videos to create more engaging, context-rich scenes. Along the way, you’ll see how these tools fit naturally into your workflow, helping you customize your videos without starting from scratch each time.