A well-written script is the foundation of any great video. It provides structure, keeps your message clear, and ensures the story flows naturally for your audience. In HeyGen, writing a script is as simple as starting a new project. You can begin from scratch or apply a template to give yourself a head start. Once your words are in the timeline, they immediately power the narration and captions, shaping the rhythm and delivery of your video.

Where your script lives

To get started, open HeyGen and create a new project. Once you’re inside AI Studio, your script lives in the script panel. This is where you’ll write, edit, and refine everything your avatar will say.

Typing a forward slash “/” opens a menu with additional options. From here, you can upload an existing script, upload or record audio, or generate a new script using AI.

Generate a script with AI

If you don’t already have a script, select the AI Script Writer from the menu. You’ll be prompted to describe what your video is about.

Include details like the topic, the tone you want, the key points to cover, and the approximate length. For example, you might say: “Write a script about how AI is transforming the banking industry, including customer support, forecasting, and trend prediction.”

Press Enter, and HeyGen will generate a draft script for you.

Review and edit your script

Once the script is generated, read through it carefully. If it doesn’t feel quite right, you can regenerate the script to see a new version or accept it and begin editing.

You can edit the text directly, just like any document. To control pacing, you can add pauses. Place your cursor where you want the pause, type a forward slash, and select Add Pause. You can then set the pause length in seconds for precise timing.

Improve pacing and pronunciation

Punctuation plays an important role in how your script sounds. Commas create short breaks, periods add longer pauses with a natural downward tone, and hyphens can help separate syllables for clearer pronunciation.

If a word isn’t being pronounced correctly, you can fix it manually. Double-click the word, select Pronunciation, and type how you want it spoken.