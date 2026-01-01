If you’re working with teammates on a video and want to co-write scripts, review scenes together, or pass editing responsibilities back and forth, Single Editor Mode makes collaboration simple and seamless.

Single Editor Mode allows members on Team and Enterprise plans to work together in the same video draft directly inside HeyGen’s AI Studio. There’s no need to switch tabs, manage duplicate files, or worry about which version is the latest.

What Single Editor Mode is

Single Editor Mode is a real-time collaboration feature that lets multiple teammates open and view the same video draft at the same time. Only one person can actively edit at any given moment, while everyone else can see changes instantly as they happen.

As soon as two or more teammates open the same project, they’re placed into a shared workspace. This mode is ideal for team reviews, script collaboration, creative approvals, and live feedback sessions, even when teammates are working across different locations or time zones.

Prepare your workspace for collaboration

Before collaborating, make sure your workspace is set up correctly. Go to Settings, then navigate to Members and Workspaces. From there, click Invite Members and send an invitation by email or share an invite link.

Ensure that each teammate has the appropriate permissions to access projects and editing features.

Next, go to the Projects tab and create a folder for shared work. Give the folder a name and choose how you want to share it. You can share the folder with specific collaborators or make it accessible to everyone in the workspace.

Once the folder is set up, teammates can access the project through a direct link or from their Projects tab after joining the workspace.

Work together in a video draft

When multiple users open the same video, Single Editor Mode activates automatically. You can share the project link with teammates, or they can open the draft directly from the Projects tab.

At the top of the editor, you’ll see a presence indicator showing who is currently in the file. As you move between scenes, collaborators will see your navigation in real time, and you’ll see theirs. This makes it easy to review changes together or talk through edits as they happen.

Switch editing control

Only one person can edit at a time. The first person to open the draft becomes the editor, while others join as viewers. Viewers can watch edits live, move through the draft, leave comments, and request access to edit.

To take over editing, click Request Access in the toolbar. The current editor will receive a prompt to approve or decline the request. Once approved, you’ll instantly become the editor, and the previous editor will switch to viewer mode.

This smooth handoff allows teams to collaborate efficiently without interrupting the creative flow.