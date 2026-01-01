Welcome to HeyGen Academy. Today, video is everything, and standing out takes more than just good ideas. You need the speed to publish consistently, the creativity to keep content engaging, and the flexibility to adapt for different audiences, all without the cost and complexity of traditional production.

HeyGen makes that possible. With HeyGen, you can create lifelike avatar videos up to 10x faster than conventional workflows, no studio, camera setup, or expensive talent required. You can scale content across languages, visual styles, and platforms, and even produce personalized videos that feel truly custom, while keeping your production process streamlined and repeatable. The result is professional-quality video creation that’s accessible, flexible, and built for scale.

Whether you’re producing marketing campaigns, training modules, internal communications, or educational content, this course is designed to give you a high-level introduction to what HeyGen can do and how the platform works. By the end, you’ll know how to take an idea and turn it into a polished, professional-looking video in minutes.

You’ll learn how to navigate the platform, get comfortable inside HeyGen’s AI Studio, and understand the core building blocks behind every video, avatars, voices, scripts, templates, and visual elements. This course is your starting point, and from here we’ll guide you step by step through creating, editing, and sharing videos with confidence.