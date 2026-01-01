Batch Mode lets you create multiple single-scene avatar videos at the same time. Each video can have its own script, avatar, and voice, all generated together in one bulk job. Instead of creating videos one by one in the studio, Batch Mode works like a production line designed for speed and efficiency.

This is especially useful for marketing teams creating ad variations, educators producing lessons in multiple languages, agencies managing content for different clients, or enterprise teams personalizing messages at scale.

Batch Mode is different from the editing studio. The studio is best when you need multiple scenes, detailed visuals, transitions, or hands-on creative control. Batch Mode works best when your videos follow the same structure but vary by script, avatar, or voice. Think of the studio as your creative workspace and Batch Mode as your bulk generator.

Create videos using Batch Mode

From your Hen dashboard, go to Apps and select Batch Mode. Start by giving your batch project a name so all generated videos stay organized.

Next, choose your aspect ratio. You can select portrait or landscape depending on where your videos will be used. This setting applies to all videos in the batch.

Now add your scripts. In each script box, write or paste the text you want the avatar to speak. Batch Mode supports one scene per video, so each script represents a complete video. To create additional videos, click the plus icon to add more script boxes. Each box becomes a separate video.

After that, assign avatars and voices. For each script, choose the avatar that will deliver the message. You can reuse the same avatar across multiple scripts or select different avatars for each one. Then choose a voice, either from your custom voices or from the HeyGen voice library, depending on what fits each video best.

When everything is ready, click Generate Videos. HeyGen will generate all videos in the batch at the same time. Once processing is complete, each video will appear as its own project.

Edit after generation

If you need to make changes, you’re not locked in. After generation, you can open any video and click Edit to bring it into the editing studio. From there, you can refine the script, swap the avatar or voice, or add additional elements as needed.