HeyGen’s AI-powered personalized video platform enables you to create customized videos effortlessly, integrating names, preferences, or offers into each video. Reach your audience with tailored content, driving engagement and higher conversion rates. Whether you're targeting individuals or large-scale campaigns,
Want to make your videos more engaging and impactful?
HeyGen’s AI-powered Personalized Video Platform helps you create videos for each viewer, making sure your message is personal and relevant. Whether you're marketing, selling, or engaging customers, personalized videos are the best way to connect. HeyGen’s advanced AI tools allow you to create videos that capture attention and strengthen relationships with your audience.
By using our AI features, you can easily add details like names, preferences, and past purchases to your videos. This makes each video memorable, increases engagement, and encourages viewers to take action. It is ideal for personalised video emails, marketing, and customer retention.
If you’re looking for an even more interactive experience, explore our AI Avatar Videos, where AI avatars bring your messages to life, creating a more immersive connection with your audience.
Best Practices for Creating Personalized Videos
Optimise the impact of your personalised videos with these essential tips:
• Know your audience: Understand your viewers. Learn about their needs, preferences, and behaviours. This helps you create content that resonates with them and leads to better engagement.
• Keep it authentic: Personalization should feel natural. Avoid overdoing it. Keep it subtle to ensure your videos stay genuine and trustworthy.
• Test variations: Try different types of personalisation, such as names, offers, or video formats. Test these variations to see what works best for your audience.
• Measure results :Track engagement metrics like click-through rates and conversions. Use this data to refine your videos and personalization strategy over time.
Boosting Engagement with Personalised Videos
Personalised videos are an effective way to capture your audience’s attention. When you tailor your messages to each viewer, you show them that you value their preferences. This increases engagement, customer satisfaction, retention, and conversions.
With HeyGen’s advanced AI technology, creating personalized videos at scale is easier than ever. Whether you're targeting a specific group or a broad audience, personalized videos help you communicate your message more effectively.
Trusted by businesses worldwide, We helps you create high-quality videos that engage, convert, and support your business goals. With easy-to-use tools and seamless AI integration, you can produce videos that resonate with your audience and drive results
Create Your Custom AI Avatar in 4 Easy Steps
Transform a simple video into your fully personalized, speaking digital avatar with HeyGen. Follow these four easy steps:
Record a video of yourself reading the provided script in a well-lit setting. This video will be used as the base for your custom AI avatar.
Once you have recorded your video, submit it along with the consent form securely to HeyGen. Our experts will use the footage to generate your personalised avatar, ensuring it reflects your style and tone.
After your avatar is created, use it to deliver messages, presentations, tutorials, or any other content. Your avatar will come to life with realistic gestures, lip-sync, and voice.
Once your avatar is ready, you can publish your personalized video across social media platforms, internal tools, or client channels. Your avatar is ready to engage at scale and reach your audience effectively.
HeyGen’s platform lets you create personalized videos at scale by adding names, messages, and custom details automatically. This makes each viewer feel like the video was created specifically for them.
You add dynamic fields such as names or personalised messages, and the AI merges them smoothly into each video. This saves time and removes the need for manual editing for large campaigns.
Yes. Personalised videos increase engagement in outreach, onboarding, and follow-ups. For a more interactive experience, pair them with the AI image to video.
Limits depend on your HeyGen plan, with higher tiers supporting large-scale video generation. You can view options or sign up anytime through HeyGen Signup.
Yes. Personalised videos make lessons more relevant for each learner. For structured educational content, you can also use our AI Training Video Generator.
Video generation is quick. Once your template and data are uploaded, the AI creates each personalised video within minutes, even for large lists.
Yes. HeyGen provides analytics that show engagement, click-throughs, and conversions. These insights help you refine future campaigns and improve personalization strategies.
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