Create a polished onboarding video from a simple script in just a few minutes. No cameras, no editing software needed. Paste your text, choose a style, and welcome new hires or customers with a clear, on-brand video.
Features of onboarding video maker
Speech clean-up for smooth, flawless takes
Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks as if it was recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills required.
Create onboarding videos from text
Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen helps you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.
AI voiceovers in multiple languages
Welcome every new hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team’s tone with a custom voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without needing to record any audio yourself.
Customise captions and on-screen text
Make onboarding content easy to follow from anywhere. Captions are generated automatically and timed to your narration, so every viewer can watch on mute or in a noisy office. The subtitle generator formats clean, customisable text that displays seamlessly across devices, with comprehensive language support.
Turn slides and templates into videos
Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy document and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customisation, no design work required.
Onboarding video ideas and use cases
Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.
Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.
Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.
Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.
Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.
Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.
How an onboarding video maker works
Create an onboarding video in four simple steps, from the first draft to a polished, share-ready video your team can watch today.
Choose a style and layout designed for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colours.
Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for better clarity.
Add narration, captions, and branding, then let Speech Cleanup remove filler words and unnecessary pauses.
Render your completed onboarding video and download it or share it with new joiners and customers.
It is a tool that manages onboarding video creation from a written script, with no filming or editing required. You paste your text, choose a style, and HeyGen takes care of the narration and timing. The AI video generator makes the whole creation process possible in just a few quick clicks.
Keep it short and clear. Pro tip: use one idea per scene. A clean script, natural narration, and captions make an effective onboarding video that holds attention. Built on script-to-video, effective onboarding lifts engagement without reshoots.
Yes. Start with onboarding video templates, add your script, and customise the look. There are free onboarding video templates to get you started, along with animated presentation layouts that help you create engaging onboarding videos in just a few minutes.
Yes. The platform makes video creation effortless, so anyone can build onboarding videos using text they already have. You get a content hub of templates and a faceless video option, making it easy to create polished results without needing a production crew.
There is a free plan with no credit card required, so you can explore the core tools and templates. Paid plans start at around $29 per month for unlimited videos, more voices, and AI dubbing, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience for every new hire.
Yes. Interactive modules add quizzes and in-video interaction, and they export to SCORM for your LMS as an educational video. Secure login, audit logs, and strict data privacy ensure every onboarding video is a true reflection of your brand.
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