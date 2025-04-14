Turn your favourite photos into a heartfelt memorial video in minutes. No video editing skills or cameras needed. Gently animate a portrait, add narration and a music track, and create a memorial that your entire family can cherish.
Key features of the Memorial Video Maker
Gentle Motion for a Cherished Photo
Upload a single portrait and the image to video tool adds a soft smile or a slight turn of the head, so a still photograph looks like a living moment. It is a gentle way to bring their story to life without the result ever feeling unnatural or strange.
Combine Photos and Video Clips
Drag and drop the pictures and footage you have gathered, and HeyGen will combine photos and video clips into a flowing slideshow video with transitions and timing handled for you. Reorder scenes or swap an image from a simple text-based editor.
Spoken Tribute Crafted From Your Words
Write a few sentences about the life of your loved one and the text to video engine converts them into spoken narration in a natural voice. A eulogy or a poem becomes a warm voiceover, a simple way to honour your loved one and create a video worthy of the day.
Captions, Names, and Dates on Screen
Customise each slide with names, life dates, quotes, or a favourite saying as clear on-screen text that everyone can read. Type the words once and place them on any slide. Make your tribute personal with the words that mattered most.
A Memorial Video in 175+ Languages
Families are rarely in one place these days. Generate the finished video in over 175 languages with lip-synced narration, so relatives living abroad can hear the same loving words in the language they grew up speaking.
Building a funeral slideshow by hand the week of a service is brutal. Our slideshow maker turns your photos into a paced memorial slideshow that tells their story, a touching tribute ready to export as an MP4 and hand to the funeral home.
A somber montage does not fit everyone. Set warm photos to an upbeat song their friends will recognize, mix in short clips of laughter, and create an emotional tribute that sends the room out smiling instead of only grieving.
When no one feels able to read the eulogy aloud, the AI voice generator delivers your written words in a calm, steady voice, so you can pay tribute to them without anyone breaking down.
Losing a pet deserves the same care and respect. Add photos from their puppy days to the last quiet afternoons, set them to a gentle music track, and honour a friend who was truly family.
Relatives who could not travel still deserve to be part of the moment. The AI video translator recreates the entire video tribute in their own language with perfectly matched lip movement, so distance never stops anyone from saying goodbye.
On each anniversary, reopen the project and easily add photos a relative sent, then regenerate in minutes. It becomes a legacy video that keeps their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the family can cherish forever, instead of a file frozen on an old flash drive.
How the memorial video maker works
Our memorial slideshow maker will help you create a memorial video in 3 to 4 simple steps, turning a folder of photos into a tribute that is ready to share. The tribute video maker allows you to create a memorial slideshow and share your video within minutes, without struggling with a complicated timeline.
Upload photos, portraits, and short clips. Almost any format will work, and you can always add more later.
Pick from a variety of templates and explore more video styles, then customize the background and font. Every video template is editable, so you can choose a beautiful memorial slideshow template for memorial and funeral services alike.
Choose or upload a song to create a video with music, then add names, dates, captions, and optional narration in a natural-sounding voice.
Render in HD or 4K, then download your tribute video as an MP4 and give a copy to the funeral home or share a private link.
A memorial video maker is a tool that helps you create a memorial slideshow from photos, video clips, music, and text. You upload your images, choose a template, and it builds a memorial tribute in minutes. Many families use it to create a tribute video for a service or a lasting keepsake.
Most families use 60 to 100 photos in a memorial photo slideshow, each shown for three to five seconds, which fills a five to ten minute video. For a looping reception video, ten to fifteen minutes works. Match the length to your songs so the music and photos end together.
Yes, when the motion stays subtle. HeyGen's Avatar IV model adds a soft smile or gentle head turn rather than exaggerated movement, so a still portrait feels like a touching memorial rather than something uncanny. You control how much it moves.
Scan each print at 300 DPI or photograph it flat in good light, then upload the files. HeyGen accepts JPG, PNG, and HEIC, sharpens each image, and places it into your funeral slideshow. It is a simple way to make a memorial video from a shoebox of prints.
For a private service, you can use almost any meaningful song. For anything that will be posted publicly online, choose royalty-free or properly licensed tracks so that it is not muted or taken down. One or two songs are suitable for most funeral slideshows.
Most tribute video makers stop at a simple photo slideshow. HeyGen also animates a portrait, narrates your written words, and recreates the entire video in 175+ languages. This combination helps you create a beautiful tribute video in minutes, suitable for both the service and family members who are far away.
Yes. HeyGen also works as an online video editor. Open the project in the AI video editor to swap a photo, fix a caption, or change the song, then regenerate in minutes. There is no separate editing software to learn and nothing to rebuild from scratch.
Export it as an MP4 in HD or 4K, the format most chapels prefer, and send the funeral video to your director at least 48 hours in advance so they can test it. A private link also allows a funeral memorial video to reach anyone who was not able to attend.
Yes, the process is designed for first-timers, with no editing background needed. Creators who have never worked in a studio experience the same ease: educator Anton Voroniuk reported saving 15.5 hours each week and cutting production costs by up to 40x. If they can create a video quickly, so can a grieving family.
Yes. This free memorial video maker lets you start and create a complete tribute without paying anything in advance. Paid plans begin at $24 a month and unlock longer videos, HD and 4K export, and more languages. As a free tribute video maker, the starter plan is usually sufficient for a single service video.
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