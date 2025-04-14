Memorial Video Maker for Heartfelt Tributes

Turn your favourite photos into a heartfelt memorial video in minutes. No video editing skills or cameras needed. Gently animate a portrait, add narration and a music track, and create a memorial that your entire family can cherish.

14,77,40,908Videos generated
12,28,44,178Avatars generated
2,04,38,829Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylised white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Key features of the Memorial Video Maker

Gentle Motion for a Cherished Photo

Upload a single portrait and the image to video tool adds a soft smile or a slight turn of the head, so a still photograph looks like a living moment. It is a gentle way to bring their story to life without the result ever feeling unnatural or strange.

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A single framed portrait gaining a soft, gentle motion in a warm memorial video editor.

Combine Photos and Video Clips

Drag and drop the pictures and footage you have gathered, and HeyGen will combine photos and video clips into a flowing slideshow video with transitions and timing handled for you. Reorder scenes or swap an image from a simple text-based editor.

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Cherished photos and short clips arranged into a flowing memorial slideshow timeline.

Spoken Tribute Crafted From Your Words

Write a few sentences about the life of your loved one and the text to video engine converts them into spoken narration in a natural voice. A eulogy or a poem becomes a warm voiceover, a simple way to honour your loved one and create a video worthy of the day.

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A written tribute being turned into a warm, gentle spoken narration for a memorial video.

Captions, Names, and Dates on Screen

Customise each slide with names, life dates, quotes, or a favourite saying as clear on-screen text that everyone can read. Type the words once and place them on any slide. Make your tribute personal with the words that mattered most.

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A memorial slide showing a name, life dates, and a favorite saying as clean on-screen text.

A Memorial Video in 175+ Languages

Families are rarely in one place these days. Generate the finished video in over 175 languages with lip-synced narration, so relatives living abroad can hear the same loving words in the language they grew up speaking.

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A memorial tribute offered in many languages so family overseas can hear the same words.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the memorial video creator

A paced memorial service slideshow assembled from family photos, ready to export as an MP4.

Funeral and Memorial Service Videos

Building a funeral slideshow by hand the week of a service is brutal. Our slideshow maker turns your photos into a paced memorial slideshow that tells their story, a touching tribute ready to export as an MP4 and hand to the funeral home.

A warm celebration-of-life highlight video set to an uplifting song with joyful photographs.

Celebration of Life Highlight Videos

A somber montage does not fit everyone. Set warm photos to an upbeat song their friends will recognize, mix in short clips of laughter, and create an emotional tribute that sends the room out smiling instead of only grieving.

A gentle narrated life-story tribute reading a written eulogy in a calm, natural voice.

A Narrated Life-Story Tribute Video

When no one feels able to read the eulogy aloud, the AI voice generator delivers your written words in a calm, steady voice, so you can pay tribute to them without anyone breaking down.

A gentle pet memorial video that brings together photos from their early days to the peaceful afternoons later in life.

Pet Memorial and Tribute Videos

Losing a pet deserves the same care and respect. Add photos from their puppy days to the last quiet afternoons, set them to a gentle music track, and honour a friend who was truly family.

A memorial tribute recreated in another language with synchronised lip movement for family living overseas.

Tribute Videos for Family Abroad

Relatives who could not travel still deserve to be part of the moment. The AI video translator recreates the entire video tribute in their own language with perfectly matched lip movement, so distance never stops anyone from saying goodbye.

An anniversary remembrance keepsake reopened each year and refreshed with new family photos.

Anniversary Remembrance Keepsakes

On each anniversary, reopen the project and easily add photos a relative sent, then regenerate in minutes. It becomes a legacy video that keeps their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the family can cherish forever, instead of a file frozen on an old flash drive.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How the memorial video maker works

Our memorial slideshow maker will help you create a memorial video in 3 to 4 simple steps, turning a folder of photos into a tribute that is ready to share. The tribute video maker allows you to create a memorial slideshow and share your video within minutes, without struggling with a complicated timeline.

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Step 1: Add your photos

Upload photos, portraits, and short clips. Almost any format will work, and you can always add more later.

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Step 2: Choose a style

Pick from a variety of templates and explore more video styles, then customize the background and font. Every video template is editable, so you can choose a beautiful memorial slideshow template for memorial and funeral services alike.

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Step 3: Add music and text

Choose or upload a song to create a video with music, then add names, dates, captions, and optional narration in a natural-sounding voice.

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Step 4: Export and share

Render in HD or 4K, then download your tribute video as an MP4 and give a copy to the funeral home or share a private link.

Memorial video maker FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

What is a memorial video maker and how does it work?

A memorial video maker is a tool that helps you create a memorial slideshow from photos, video clips, music, and text. You upload your images, choose a template, and it builds a memorial tribute in minutes. Many families use it to create a tribute video for a service or a lasting keepsake.

How many photos should a memorial slideshow have, and how long should it be?

Most families use 60 to 100 photos in a memorial photo slideshow, each shown for three to five seconds, which fills a five to ten minute video. For a looping reception video, ten to fifteen minutes works. Match the length to your songs so the music and photos end together.

Will an AI-animated photo of my loved one look respectful?

Yes, when the motion stays subtle. HeyGen's Avatar IV model adds a soft smile or gentle head turn rather than exaggerated movement, so a still portrait feels like a touching memorial rather than something uncanny. You control how much it moves.

How can I convert old printed photos into a memorial slideshow?

Scan each print at 300 DPI or photograph it flat in good light, then upload the files. HeyGen accepts JPG, PNG, and HEIC, sharpens each image, and places it into your funeral slideshow. It is a simple way to make a memorial video from a shoebox of prints.

What kind of music can I use in a memorial video?

For a private service, you can use almost any meaningful song. For anything that will be posted publicly online, choose royalty-free or properly licensed tracks so that it is not muted or taken down. One or two songs are suitable for most funeral slideshows.

Why should I use HeyGen instead of other tribute video makers?

Most tribute video makers stop at a simple photo slideshow. HeyGen also animates a portrait, narrates your written words, and recreates the entire video in 175+ languages. This combination helps you create a beautiful tribute video in minutes, suitable for both the service and family members who are far away.

Can I edit the memorial video after I make it?

Yes. HeyGen also works as an online video editor. Open the project in the AI video editor to swap a photo, fix a caption, or change the song, then regenerate in minutes. There is no separate editing software to learn and nothing to rebuild from scratch.

How can I play and share the memorial video during the funeral service?

Export it as an MP4 in HD or 4K, the format most chapels prefer, and send the funeral video to your director at least 48 hours in advance so they can test it. A private link also allows a funeral memorial video to reach anyone who was not able to attend.

Can I create a tribute video without any prior editing experience?

Yes, the process is designed for first-timers, with no editing background needed. Creators who have never worked in a studio experience the same ease: educator Anton Voroniuk reported saving 15.5 hours each week and cutting production costs by up to 40x. If they can create a video quickly, so can a grieving family.

Is there a free memorial video maker available, and what are the charges?

Yes. This free memorial video maker lets you start and create a complete tribute without paying anything in advance. Paid plans begin at $24 a month and unlock longer videos, HD and 4K export, and more languages. As a free tribute video maker, the starter plan is usually sufficient for a single service video.

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