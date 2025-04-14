Create polished, professional holiday videos from a simple text script using the holiday video maker built into HeyGen. Produce seasonal greetings, festive campaigns, and celebratory content for any occasion without cameras, editing software, or production experience.
Why Brands Prefer HeyGen Video Maker
Create Any Holiday Video from Text
Skip the camera and the crew entirely. Write your script or greeting, pick a seasonal visual style, and the holiday video maker generates a complete video automatically. Whether you are creating a Christmas message, a Diwali greeting, a New Year campaign, or a Thanksgiving thank-you, you start with words and finish with a professional video. The entire workflow takes minutes, not days, and no editing background is required. Use the text-to-video engine to go from script to finished holiday content in a single session.
Thousands of Holiday Video Templates
Browse an amazing range of holiday video templates created for every major celebration across cultures and seasons. Festive backgrounds, motion graphics, and seasonal colour palettes are built in so your video looks polished from the first frame. Incorporate stickers, icons, and holiday-themed animation to give each video a unique touch that aligns with your brand and the occasion. The AI video generator handles every visual layer automatically, so your team can focus on the message rather than the production.
Drag-and-Drop Editing Tools
Make your holiday video your own without any technical skills. A drag-and-drop interface lets you decorate your video with seasonal overlays, adjust background music and sound effects, and apply filters to create the right holiday atmosphere. Add stock photos, swap backgrounds, or drop in a Christmas tree visual to complete the look. Every edit happens in the browser, so there is nothing to install and no complex software to learn. The AI video editor keeps the workflow simple and easy to use from start to finish.
Natural voiceovers in 175+ languages
Add a warm, natural-sounding narration to any holiday video without recording a single line. Clone your own voice from a short audio sample and apply it across every seasonal greeting you create. Send the same happy holiday message to teams, customers, and partners across 40+ countries in their preferred language without rebuilding the video each time. The AI voice generator produces broadcast-quality audio from text in minutes, preserving tone and warmth across every language version.
Personalise Holiday Videos at Scale
Sending one generic holiday greeting to your entire contact list is easy. Sending a personalised video to thousands of recipients is where most teams get stuck. With batch personalisation, you can swap names, company references, and custom details across hundreds of holiday video versions automatically. Each recipient gets a greeting that feels made for them, making it effortlessly simple to create personalised holiday content at scale. Pair this with AI face swap to feature different presenters across regions or campaigns without additional filming.
Translate Any Holiday Video Instantly
A single holiday video can reach audiences far and wide when translation is built into the production workflow. Localise your seasonal content into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and preserved voice quality, so every version feels as natural as the original. Share one campaign across all markets in an afternoon instead of managing separate production timelines for each region. Use the AI video translator to localise holiday content for any market without rebuilding your video from scratch.
Use Cases of Holiday Video Maker
Running a major campaign for Christmas, Lunar New Year, or any global holiday requires consistent, high-quality video across every channel and market. Traditional production means multiple shoots, rounds of editing, and agency fees that slow down your timeline. A holiday video is a great way to convey your brand's warmth and leave a lasting impression on customers during the festive season. With a holiday video maker, your team writes the script, selects the seasonal look, and generates campaign-ready videos the same day. Use marketing videos to build full seasonal campaigns from a single workflow.
Recording a personal holiday message from a CEO or department head usually means scheduling time, finding a quiet space, and editing the footage afterward. That process takes days for one video and falls apart at scale when you need different messages for different regions or teams. With the holiday video maker, leadership writes their message, approves the script, and gets a finished video without stepping in front of a camera. The result looks polished and personal. The faceless video workflow means no camera is ever required.
Sometimes the most impactful holiday message is the personal one. Sending a heartwarming video to loved ones, close friends, or a small team captures the joy of the season in a way a text message never can. A heartfelt holiday video is a great way to build stronger connections and show people they matter. Produce a professional-looking video in minutes, add a personal voiceover, and share it across any social media platform or messaging app. Use the invitation video tool to create moments people will cherish long after the holidays.
Social feeds fill up with generic holiday posts every year. Standing out requires video content that is on-trend, on-brand, and published at the right moment. Most teams do not have the bandwidth to produce fresh holiday videos for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts simultaneously. With the holiday video maker, you generate platform-optimized seasonal clips in minutes and schedule them before the rush. The reel generator and tiktok video tools produce vertical, short-form holiday content built for each platform.
Internal holiday communications break down when your workforce spans multiple countries and languages. A single English-language video leaves non-native speakers feeling excluded and reduces the impact of the message. Produce one holiday greeting and localize it into every language your teams speak, with natural narration and accurate timing in each version. Würth Group cut translation costs by 80% and delivered a 65-minute presentation across 8 languages in four days using this approach. Use AI dubbing to make every internal holiday message feel local.
Time-sensitive holiday promotions need to go live fast. Waiting on a production team or agency to deliver a finished video ad means missing peak buying windows. With the holiday video maker, your marketing team writes the offer, selects a seasonal style, and publishes a finished promo video the same day. Making holiday videos for limited-time offers is something any team can do without video editing experience. Pair with the AI ad maker to turn holiday promos into ready-to-run video ads.
How a Holiday Video Maker Works
Go from holiday script to a finished, shareable video in four simple steps that take just minutes from start to publish.
Browse seasonal templates and visual themes for any celebration. Select backgrounds, colour palettes, and layout formats that match the occasion and your brand. The system prepares all the visual elements, transitions, and narration settings before you write a single word.
Enter your holiday script directly or paste existing copy. Adjust the tone, length, and pacing to suit the occasion. The platform analyses your text for scene structure and timing to prepare it for video rendering.
Add your logo, adjust the voice-over style, apply subtitles, or swap presenter visuals. For batch campaigns, upload your recipient list and the system personalises each video version automatically. All edits happen in a text-based interface, no video editing skills required.
Render the final video and download it, or publish it directly to your preferred channel. Holiday videos are ready within minutes, formatted for social media, email, or internal platforms, with no post-production required.
A holiday video maker is a tool that turns a written script or message into a finished seasonal video, complete with visuals, narration, and motion graphics. With HeyGen, you can produce Christmas greetings, New Year campaigns, Diwali messages, Thanksgiving thank-yous, Hanukkah cards, Lunar New Year promos, and celebration content for any occasion. The script to video workflow handles the visual production automatically so you go from text to a polished, shareable video without any filming or editing.
Yes. Personalisation is built into the production workflow. You can clone your own voice so the narration sounds like you, and batch personalisation allows you to swap names, greetings, and references across hundreds of video versions from a single template. Each recipient receives a video that has been generated specifically for them. The warmth comes through because the delivery is tailored, not generic. The AI voice cloning feature preserves your natural tone across every version.
Most holiday videos are ready in under five minutes after you submit your script. The rendering engine processes narration, scene selection, and visual sync at the same time, so there is no manual editing queue. If you are producing a batch of personalised holiday videos for a large contact list, the system generates all versions in parallel, which means you are not waiting longer for 500 videos than for five.
Yes. You never need a camera, studio, or on-site presenter. You can use a digital presenter from the library of 1,000+ stock options, create a custom presenter from a single photo using AI Photo Avatar technology, or create a completely faceless holiday video with only voiceover and seasonal visuals. Every option gives you a professional result without you or anyone in your team having to come in front of the camera.
Write your script once and use the translation engine to localise it into any of 175+ languages. Each translated version preserves the original voice tone and keeps narration timing accurate so the video feels natural in every language. You can deliver the same seasonal campaign to teams or customers across 40+ countries in an afternoon using AI dubbing, without needing a separate production timeline for each market.
Yes. Edit your script, adjust the voiceover, swap the visual, or change any element through the text-based editor, then re-render. The updated video is ready in minutes with no need to rebuild from scratch or reshoot anything. This makes the holiday video maker very useful for time-sensitive promotions where offer details change during peak seasons. Use the AI video editor to make changes quickly without disrupting the rest of your production workflow.
HeyGen offers a free holiday video maker with no credit card required, so you can start creating and explore the core features immediately. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock voice cloning, longer video durations, batch personalisation, and access to the complete seasonal template library. Teams and enterprise plans include collaboration tools, API access, and dedicated support for large-scale holiday campaigns.
Hiring a videographer for a seasonal shoot usually involves scheduling, travel, equipment, and post-production time, often adding up to several days and thousands of dollars per video. Stock footage limits how much you can personalise or brand the content. A holiday video maker enables your team to create professional-looking videos for any occasion at a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time. Customers report up to 70% lower production costs compared to traditional methods. The product demo video and promo workflows use the same approach for holiday campaign content.
Yes. Subtitles are generated automatically from your script and can be styled, repositioned, and exported in SRT or VTT format. Adding captions improves accessibility and increases watch time on social platforms where videos autoplay without sound. Use the subtitle generator to apply and customise captions across any holiday video without a separate editing step.
You can export holiday videos in landscape for YouTube and email, square for Instagram and LinkedIn, and vertical for TikTok and Instagram Reels. All formats render from the same script and template without rebuilding the video. The AI social media tool automatically generates platform-optimised versions so you are not manually reformatting the same video for each channel.
Yes. Upload your own photos and videos and the platform incorporates them into the final output alongside generated visuals, seasonal backgrounds, and AI-produced narration. This is useful when you want to showcase real products, team members, or brand moments within a holiday-themed video. The image to video tool makes it seamless to bring your own visuals into any holiday video creation workflow.
The platform includes a complete set of AI tools designed for video creation: script generation, voice cloning, lip sync, automated scene building, translation, and batch personalisation. You do not need to stitch together multiple apps or manage a separate workflow for each task. Everything you need to create a polished, impactful happy holiday video is available in one place, directly in your browser, with no software download required.
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