Our funeral video maker helps you create heartfelt tribute videos, turning photos, home video clips, and favourite songs into a polished tribute video in minutes. No cameras and no video editing software needed. Honour your loved one with a memorial you can play at the service, share online, or cherish as a keepsake.
Key features of the funeral video maker
Photo and video memorial slideshows
Upload the photos and video clips you have collected, and this tribute video maker enables you to create a memorial slideshow set to a song of your choice. Simply drag and drop images into the online video editor built on HeyGen's AI video generator, with no timeline to struggle with and no software to install.
Ready-made memorial video templates
Select a template from a library of memorial and funeral designs instead of starting on a blank screen. Each tribute video template sets the background, transitions, title slide, and pacing for you. Customise the colours, fonts, and text to personalise your video and create an emotional tribute while you focus on choosing the right photos.
Names, dates, and quotations on screen
Add text such as names, dates, and quotes that help every guest follow the story. The subtitle generator keeps captions easy to read on a large screen, and you can add text to any slide and keep it on screen long enough for people across the room to read every word.
Music that fits perfectly, timed to each slide
Make your tribute truly personal with a song that meant something to them, or upload one from the family, so you have a video with music that suits the moment. You can choose how long each photo stays on screen, so the slideshow video never feels rushed and the tone remains steady, gentle, and easy to cherish.
Share the tribute in 175+ languages
When relatives are spread across different countries, the AI video translator recreates the entire video tribute in 175+ languages with natural, lip-synced voice, not just subtitles. Share your video so that one heartfelt memorial reaches a grandmother abroad and cousins overseas, in the language each of them speaks at home.
Families used to hand a box of prints to the funeral home. Easily add photos yourself, bring one treasured still to life with image to video, and pay tribute with a finished video ready for a touching funeral service.
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Choose a beautiful memorial slideshow, group brighter photos into chapters like family, travel, and work, and create a unique tribute that will commemorate a life fully lived.
Reading a eulogy aloud is hard on the day. Paste the words and the AI voice generator delivers them as a warm, steady narration for a memorial slideshow that tells their story, so it is heard even when speaking is too much.
A pet is family too. Gather phone photos and short clips of your dog or cat, set them to a gentle song, and create a memorial you can revisit long after the loss, a touching memorial to a companion you cherish.
That saved voicemail is precious and easy to lose. Turn it into a shareable clip with audio to video, pair the recording with photos, and keep their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the whole family can hold on to.
Grief crosses borders and so should the tribute. Create a memorial video, then generate a video version in each relative's language so that nobody watching from another country feels left out of the farewell, turning the day into a shared legacy video.
How the funeral video maker works
This simple video creation process shows how to create a tribute video, going from a folder of photos to a finished tribute video in four steps, ready to play at the service the same day.
Add photos, home videos, and any video clips from family, in any common format, from any device.
Select a dignified design that automatically sets the background, transitions, and pacing, then customise it as per your preference.
Add a meaningful song, include text such as names, dates, and quotes, and set how long each slide should stay on screen.
Download your tribute video in HD, save it to a USB drive for the venue, or share a private link with family wherever they are.
A funeral video maker is an online tool that turns your photos, video clips, and music into a tribute video you can play at a service or share online. With this funeral slideshow maker, you upload your memories, pick a template, add captions and a song, and export a finished video, with no video editing skills required. You can create a tribute video online in just a few minutes, directly in your browser.
Most funeral slideshows run for five to eight minutes, which is roughly 40 to 80 photos at four to five seconds each, set to one or two songs. If you only have a handful of older images, hold each one for a longer duration and mix in photos of meaningful places, and a memorial slideshow maker will help you build a memorial photo slideshow that still feels complete.
Yes. Add a song from the library or upload an MP3 that was meaningful to them, and customise the timing so the photos sync with the music. If the video will play in a public service, please check that you have the right to use the track, as venues can have specific licensing rules.
Export in HD as a standard MP4, which plays smoothly on venue projectors, TVs, and laptops. Save a copy to a USB drive and email a backup link to the funeral director in advance. Testing playback a day before is the safest way to avoid any last-minute issues with a funeral memorial video.
Yes. A tribute video template takes care of the layout, transitions, and pacing, so even a first-time user can create a video in one evening. Upload your photos, add a song, include a few captions, and export — without having to learn complicated software while you are grieving.
Beyond creating the slideshow, HeyGen converts a written eulogy into a spoken narration and can produce memorial videos in 175+ languages with lip-synced voice. Other tools stop at photos and music, so relatives who speak another language get only subtitles at best, when they should actually feel included in the final farewell.
Yes. People with no production background get studio-quality results on HeyGen, and educatorAnton Voroniukcut production costs by about 40x and saved 15.5 hours a week after switching. A grieving family can create a touching tribute in a single sitting, instead of over several days.
Download the video and post it to a memorial website, YouTube, or a private link that you send by text or email. You can also share it on Facebook so that relatives and friends who live far away can watch and add their own memories to this touching tribute video, keeping it alive as a personalised remembrance they can return to whenever they wish.
You can begin with a free video and create a complete tribute at no cost, which makes HeyGen a truly free tribute video maker and free memorial video maker for a one-time service. Paid plans start at about $24 per month and include longer runtimes, HD and 4K export, and no watermark.
Yes. Open the project in the AI video editor to add a photo that came in late, change a song, or correct a caption without starting again from scratch. Families often go through a few rounds with this online tribute video maker before the video created feels just right, and every change re-exports within minutes.
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