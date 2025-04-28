Turn any photo into a lifelike, expressive, or animated AI avatar. Create short videos, build your digital twin, or design a custom look that reflects your personality or brand. Upload your photo, add your script or audio, and let the AI bring your avatar to life. It takes only a few minutes.
How to Create AI Talking Head Videos
The HeyGen platform provides everything you need to create avatars quickly and easily, without any technical skills.
Start with a clear, front-facing image so HeyGen can capture your features accurately.
Choose a realistic, cartoon, 3D, anime, or fully customised look.
Adjust clothing, hairstyles, accessories, backgrounds, scenes, and personality.
Add text or audio, generate your avatar, and download your avatar video in high quality.
Key features of the Avatar Looks Generator
Turn any photo into a talking avatar, choose from realistic or stylised looks, add natural-sounding voices, and customise scenes and backgrounds. Create expressive avatar videos in minutes, without any filming or editing.
Why People Prefer the HeyGen Avatar Looks Generator
HeyGen gives you everything you need to create avatars quickly and without any technical skills. Make avatar videos for marketing, training, intros, and tutorials, and even turn scripts into complete videos with the HeyGen Text to Video Tool. Your avatar can smile, speak, and react naturally, and you can generate videos in just a few minutes. Choose from realistic, cartoon, or 3D styles, and pick voices, languages, and tones that suit your audience.
How to Get the Best Results
Start with a clear, front-facing photo in good lighting. Choose a style that suits your goal: realistic for professional videos, cartoon for social media, and 3D for creative projects. Keep your scripts short and natural for smoother lip-sync. Test your avatar in different scenes, and try a few variations to find the most natural look.
Bring Your Photos to Life With HeyGen
Turn your photo into a talking avatar with natural lip-sync and expressive movement. Create realistic, cartoon, anime, or 3D avatars, place them in different scenes, and generate short videos for social media, learning, or business. You can even make your photo sing or build a digital twin for ongoing presentations.
For polished presenter-style videos, try the HeyGen AI Spokesperson
You simply upload a clear, front-facing photo, choose your preferred style, and customize details like outfits or backgrounds. The AI automatically converts your picture into a realistic or stylized avatar ready for video or branding use.Start creating with the AI Avatar Generator.
Yes. You can add text or upload audio, and the AI will generate smooth lip-sync, expressions, and timing so that your avatar can speak naturally. For presenter-style videos, you can also try the AI Spokesperson Tool.
Yes. You can create realistic, cartoon, anime, or 3D avatars depending on your content style. Each option supports full customisation so you can match your brand personality, creative goals, or social media aesthetic.
Absolutely. Many creators and companies use avatars for intros, tutorials, explainers, training videos, LinkedIn branding, and digital personas. For turning scripts into full avatar videos, pair it with the AI Video Script Generator.
Yes. The tool includes child-friendly avatar styles and playful looks that avoid realism when needed. These options help create safe, fun avatars suitable for family projects, classrooms, and youth content.
You can export sharp images or full videos in high resolution. Whether you use your avatar for gaming channels, reels, branding, training, or social content, the downloads remain crisp and ready to publish.
Yes. HeyGen includes safe, child-friendly avatar options.
Most avatars are ready within a few minutes, depending on the style and whether you add talking animations. The process is completely browser-based, so you can quickly create multiple avatar versions without installing any software
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