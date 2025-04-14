Yes, and the personalisation is what creates the emotional impact. The video carries your exact words, your selected photos, your voice if you choose to clone it, and a visual style suited to the occasion. The output does not look like a template. It looks like a thoughtful, well-produced tribute. For recipients, the fact that you have created something specifically for them matters far more than whether a camera was involved. The AI photo avatar option also allows you to turn a photo of yourself into a talking, narrated presenter for an even more personal result.