Make any photo, script, or short clip talk. Generate a polished AI avatar video in minutes with no camera, no editing software, and no re-recording, across social, training, ads, and multilingual content.
Features of the AI Talking Avatar Generator
Turn Any Photo into a Talking Avatar
Upload one clear reference photo and the engine animates the face to deliver your script with natural expressions and head movement. The same image-to-video pipeline handles selfies, brand mascots, historical portraits, and AI-generated characters, so any still picture becomes a believable on-screen presenter.
Type a script, hear 300+ AI voices
Paste your text and explore 300+ AI voices across accents, age groups, and delivery styles. The text-to-speech engine narrates your talking avatar script with natural pacing and emphasis, so the narration sounds recorded rather than generated, without needing to hire voice artists or book studio sessions.
Frame-Accurate Lip-Sync in Any Language
The model aligns every phoneme to mouth shapes, jaw movement, and micro-expressions, frame by frame. Built on the same AI lip Sync engine that dubs full videos, it keeps speech believable in close-ups and holds accuracy across 175+ languages and dialects.
Clone Your Voice from a Short Sample
Record 15 seconds of audio and the platform creates a voice that matches your tone, pace, and accent. Your talking avatar then reads any script in that voice, keeping the delivery consistent across dozens of videos without you having to record a single new line.
Create a Digital Twin With Avatar V
Avatar V creates a persistent digital twin avatar from a single 15-second clip, keeping your likeness consistent across wide, medium, and close-up shots with no drift. Change the outfit, setting, or camera angle with a simple English prompt, without having to step in front of a camera again.
Posting on camera every day can be exhausting for creators. Generate talking avatar clips for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts from a script, maintain one consistent on-screen identity, and publish fresh visual content daily without having to record yourself even once.
Booking creators for every ad brief slows testing down to weeks. Spin up an AI talking‑head presenter, swap scripts and hooks for each variation, and A/B test dozens of ad angles in a single afternoon.
Reshooting lessons after every product update wastes your budget. Give each onboarding and L&D course a consistent avatar instructor, update the script when the content changes, and regenerate the module within minutes instead of having to book a studio again.
Many channel owners prefer not to show their face online. A talking avatar fronts your videos with a professional presenter, so faceless channels get the retention benefits of a human host without revealing anyone’s identity.
Generic text emails get ignored. Send each prospect a short video message from your video spokesperson that greets them by name and pitches their specific use case, produced in batches rather than one by one.
Localising video usually means hiring new actors for each market. Translate your talking avatar video into 175+ languages with matched lip sync and a cloned voice, and deliver localised videos at scale on the same day.
How AI talking avatar works
Create your first talking avatar video in four simple steps, from choosing a face to downloading an MP4 that is ready to share, all within minutes.
Choose from 1,000+ stock avatars, upload a reference photo, or create a digital twin from a short clip.
Type or paste your text, or upload an audio file. Choose an AI voice or use your cloned voice.
Select the tone, gestures, background, and captions. Preview the scene before you render.
Render in HD or 4K, save the MP4 to your workspace, or publish directly to your social channels.
A talking avatar is a digital face, created from a photo, stock library, or your own recording, that delivers a script with synchronised lip movements and expressions. AI maps each sound in the audio to matching mouth shapes and facial movements, then renders the final video.
Upload one clear, front-facing portrait, type your script, and pick a voice. The AI animates the face to match the audio and renders a downloadable video. Selfies, illustrations, and AI-generated portraits all work as source images, so no studio photograph is required.
Yes. HeyGen's free talking avatar maker allows you to create videos with stock avatars and AI voices at no cost, with no credit card required. Paid plans offer longer videos, custom avatars, and higher-resolution output whenever you need them.
Realism depends on the model. HeyGen's Avatar V maintains one consistent identity across scenes with phoneme-level lip sync and was rated #1 for the most realistic AI avatars on G2, so the output looks like filmed footage rather than animation, even in longer videos.
Where a basic AI avatar generator stops at animating one face per clip, HeyGen runs on a complete AI video generator, adding scenes, captions, translation into 175+ languages, 4K export, and an API, so nothing breaks when production scales up.
You can start free. Creator plans run $24 to $29 per month for regular production, and the API prices Avatar V output at $0.05 per second for developers. Custom enterprise plans cover teams that publish avatar video at volume across markets.
For most content, yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk runs his channels with a HeyGen avatar, saving 15.5 hours per week, reducing production costs by 40x, and reaching more than 10,00,000 students without filming a single lesson himself.
Yes. Photo-based Avatar IV supports non-human faces as well, so illustrated characters, brand mascots, and animals can deliver scripts with accurate lip sync and their own personality. Creators use it for talking-pet clips, mascot promotions, and animated explainer videos.
175+ languages and dialects. Create the original in one language, then use the AI Video Translator to produce localised versions with matched lip sync and your cloned voice, so one script works for every market you operate in.
Yes. LiveAvatar runs your avatar in real time, enabling live conversations inside voice agents, webinars, and support widgets. Pre-rendered talking avatar videos also work well as stream intros, VTuber-style segments, and scheduled premieres.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn any photo or script into a lip-synced AI talking avatar video, powered by AI.