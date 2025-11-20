SDR Prospecting Stand out in crowded inboxes. Personalised prospecting videos that mention the prospect's company, role, and specific challenges—at scale. Give every SDR the response rates your top performers get from manual video. Use case: Generate 500 personalised prospecting videos for an ABM campaign in the time it takes to record 5 manually. Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x higher engagement with personalised video, producing over 50,000 personalised videos for enterprise clients.

Demo Follow-ups Strengthen your demo with personalised recap videos. Summarise key points, address specific questions, and maintain momentum through the deal cycle without having to schedule another call. Use case: Send same-day demo follow-up videos that refer to the specific prospect pain points discussed in the meeting.

Deal Room Content Equip your champions with the content they need to sell internally. Product explainers , ROI summaries, and stakeholder-specific messaging that helps your contact finalise the deal on their side. Use case: Create executive summary videos tailored to each stakeholder in a complex enterprise deal.

Sales Enablement Equip your team with up-to-date, consistent content. Product updates, competitive intelligence, objection handling—an enablement library that evolves with your product and the market. Use case: Roll out new product messaging to the entire sales team, with training videos delivered on the same day as the product launch.

New Sales Rep Onboarding Reduce ramp-up time with structured onboarding content. Methodology training, in-depth product sessions, and talk track examples that help new reps become productive more quickly. Use case: Build a 30-day onboarding curriculum that new reps can complete at their own pace with consistent quality.