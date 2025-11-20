Personalised Sales Videos That Actually Get Responses
Prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content—create personalised videos for every prospect without recording each one individually. Give your entire sales team the engagement rates of your top performer.
- No credit card needed
- HubSpot integration included as standard
The Sales Outreach Challenge
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Sales Outreach Challenge
Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localised creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily while you are still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? All the best managing that scheduling nightmare.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns every sales rep into your top performer. Create one video template, then generate thousands of personalised versions—each with the prospect's name, company, and specific pain points—without recording a single additional video. Personalised sales outreach at the scale of automation with the engagement of a 1:1 connection. Build sales enablement libraries that stay current as products evolve. Train new reps with consistent messaging. Reach global prospects in their language. Give your entire team the tools to sell like your best.
Everything Sales Teams Need to Close More Deals
Personalised video at scale
Turn one recording into thousands of personalised outreach videos. Dynamic variables insert prospect names, company names, industry pain points, and custom details. Each video feels individually recorded—because the personalisation is real—but you create it once and deploy it across your entire pipeline.
• Dynamic personalisation fields
• Batch generation for campaigns
• Individual prospect targeting
CRM integration
Video fits into your sales workflow exactly where it already runs. HubSpot integration triggers personalised videos automatically—new lead creates a welcome video, a booked meeting generates a pre-call introduction, and a deal stage change sends a relevant case study. Zapier, Make, and n8n connect HeyGen to practically any CRM.
• Native HubSpot integration
• Zapier/Make automation
• Trigger videos from deal stages
Sales Enablement Library
Equip every rep with the content they need to close deals. Product demos, competitive positioning, objection handling, customer stories—a library of sales assets that stays up to date as your product and messaging evolve.
• Centralised content library
• Update messaging immediately
• Consistent across all representatives
Rep Onboarding & Training
Reduce new hire ramp-up time with training videos that explain your methodology, product, and talk tracks. Every rep receives the same high-quality onboarding, regardless of who trains them or when they join.
• Methodology and process training
• Product knowledge videos
• Consistent sales rep onboarding
Multilingual Outreach
Your prospects speak different languages. Your outreach should as well. AI video translation localises your sales videos into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Reach EMEA, APAC, and LATAM prospects in their native language.
• Voice cloning keeps your voice authentic
• Lip-sync aligns with facial movements
• One template, global workflow
Video Analytics
Know which videos drive engagement and which prospects are ready to buy. Track views, watch time and engagement to prioritise follow-ups and understand which messaging resonates.
• View and engagement tracking
• Prospect intent indicators
• Optimise based on data
From Template to Personalised Outreach in 3 Steps
Create Your Template
Record once or write a script. Build your outreach message with placeholder variables for prospect name, company, industry, and custom fields. One template becomes unlimited personalised videos.
Choose Your Creative Option
Choose from over 200 diverse AI avatars that suit your brand and audience. Select voices, backgrounds, and visual styles, or create a spokesperson clone for a consistent brand presence across all your content.
Send and track
Generate personalised videos in batch or on demand. Embed them in email sequences, share via link, or push them directly to your CRM. Track engagement and prioritise prospects who are showing buying signals.
Built for Every Sales Workflow
SDR Prospecting
Stand out in crowded inboxes. Personalised prospecting videos that mention the prospect's company, role, and specific challenges—at scale. Give every SDR the response rates your top performers get from manual video.
Use case: Generate 500 personalised prospecting videos for an ABM campaign in the time it takes to record 5 manually.
Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x higher engagement with personalised video, producing over 50,000 personalised videos for enterprise clients.
Demo Follow-ups
Strengthen your demo with personalised recap videos. Summarise key points, address specific questions, and maintain momentum through the deal cycle without having to schedule another call.
Use case: Send same-day demo follow-up videos that refer to the specific prospect pain points discussed in the meeting.
Deal Room Content
Equip your champions with the content they need to sell internally. Product explainers, ROI summaries, and stakeholder-specific messaging that helps your contact finalise the deal on their side.
Use case: Create executive summary videos tailored to each stakeholder in a complex enterprise deal.
Sales Enablement
Equip your team with up-to-date, consistent content. Product updates, competitive intelligence, objection handling—an enablement library that evolves with your product and the market.
Use case: Roll out new product messaging to the entire sales team, with training videos delivered on the same day as the product launch.
New Sales Rep Onboarding
Reduce ramp-up time with structured onboarding content. Methodology training, in-depth product sessions, and talk track examples that help new reps become productive more quickly.
Use case: Build a 30-day onboarding curriculum that new reps can complete at their own pace with consistent quality.
Global Sales Teams
Sell in every market without creating separate content for each region. Localise sales materials for your EMEA, APAC, and LATAM teams instantly.
Use case: Translate sales enablement library into 10 languages for a global sales kick-off.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is a personalised sales video?
Personalised sales video is outreach content that includes prospect-specific details—their name, company, industry challenges, and relevant talking points—making each video feel individually recorded for that recipient. HeyGen enables personalised video at scale: create one template with dynamic variables, then generate thousands of unique versions for your entire pipeline without recording each video manually.
How can I create personalised videos for sales outreach?
Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes only a few minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.
Does HeyGen integrate with my CRM system?
Yes—HeyGen exports in multiple aspect ratios from a single project. Create once, then export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and 1:1 for Instagram feed posts. There is no need to recreate content for each platform or manage multiple production workflows.
How does personalised video improve response rates?
Create your marketing video in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Launch global campaigns from a single source video.
Can I use HeyGen for sales enablement content?
Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays current without reshooting. Teams report much faster content updates compared to traditional video production.
How can I train new sales reps using HeyGen?
Create structured onboarding content that covers your methodology, product, market, and talk tracks. New reps can go through the training at their own pace while receiving consistent, high-quality instruction, regardless of who trains them or when they join. Update training content instantly when processes change—no more outdated material or uneven onboarding experiences.
Can I reach international prospects in their own language?
Yes. Create your sales content in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (your message sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (mouth movements match the translated audio). Reach prospects across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM without separate production for every region.
How quickly can I create personalised sales videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking the content into chapters or modules to improve learner engagement and tracking.
Can I track who is watching my sales videos?
Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritise follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who do not open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.
How can I maintain consistent messaging across my sales team?
HeyGen's template system ensures every rep delivers approved messaging. Create templates for different outreach scenarios, objection responses, and product explanations. Reps personalise for their prospects while staying on-message. Brand Kit locks visual identity, and centralised libraries keep everyone using current content rather than outdated slides or talk tracks.
What kinds of sales videos can I create?
HeyGen supports almost every sales video format: prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content, proposal walkthroughs, executive summaries, case study presentations, competitive positioning, objection handling, new rep training, methodology explanations, and more. If your sales team needs video content, HeyGen can produce it at scale.
Is my sales content secure and protected?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For sales teams handling sensitive deal information or competitive material, HeyGen offers enterprise-grade security features including SSO integration and centralised access management. We do not train our AI models on your content.
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Start Creating Personalised Sales Videos Today
Stop choosing between personalisation and scale. Generate personalised prospecting videos in minutes, equip your team with up-to-date enablement content, and give every rep the tools to sell like your top performer. Join sales teams at Reply.io, HubSpot, and enterprise companies across the world who have transformed their outreach.
- No credit card needed
- HubSpot integration included as part of the package
- Cancel at any time