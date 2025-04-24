Oleg wanted to introduce a tool that would help his team save time while creating social media content and showcase how AI is transforming global interactions.

HeyGen quickly became the most cost-effective and time-efficient solution for Anastasiia and her team to create Oleg’s personal TikTok videos. HeyGen enables them to generate creative content while significantly growing Oleg’s social media following, all without needing his direct involvement.

After trying out several generative AI video platforms, the team selected HeyGen because it offered the most realistic avatars and a very easy-to-use video creation process.

With HeyGen, Reply.io’s social team can now produce 10 to 14 videos every week, easing the pressure of daily recordings and helping them stay connected with Oleg’s audience. By uploading a range of avatars, they can smoothly enhance their videos, often without viewers even noticing the difference.

Anastasiia’s team no longer needs to spend hours recording videos. Instead, they can focus on what they do best – crafting engaging content.

The Results

After 10 months of using HeyGen, Oleg’s social media team has seen impressive results. Not only has using HeyGen saved the team up to three hours per video, but it has also delivered these outcomes on TikTok:

Remarkable engagement: Their most viewed TikTok video reached 5.7 million views using HeyGen, with others consistently getting between 8,000 and 30,000 views.

Their most viewed TikTok video reached views using HeyGen, with others consistently getting between and views. Follower growth: Over 10 months, Oleg’s TikTok follower count shot up to 2,00,000 followers , with an impressive 50,000 new followers in the first six months of using HeyGen.

Over 10 months, Oleg’s TikTok follower count shot up to , with an impressive in the first six months of using HeyGen. Increased traffic: With the link in their bio, they can now drive more traffic from TikTok than any other social platform, positively impacting their business by bringing additional eyes to their website and more attention to Reply.io overall.

“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. I don’t think many creators post one or two videos a day that focus on AI while also using it. We weren’t sure how successful we would be initially. We did not have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. Once we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count went up, and our audience became much more engaged with the content.”

Anastasiia Nak

Social Media Manager at Reply.io