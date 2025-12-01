Avatar IV — AI Avatars That Look Real
Turn any photo into a lifelike talking video. Avatar IV delivers natural lip sync, expressive gestures, and multilingual voice; no cameras or actors needed. Ready for ads, training, and social media.
Experience the benefits of Avatar IV in action
See how creators, brands, and teams are using HeyGen’s AI talking avatar creator to turn ideas into attention-grabbing, multilingual videos. Each showcase features avatars, voices, and lip sync with no cameras needed.
Innovation built into every realistic avatar creator
Avatar IV gives you more than a simple talking face. With advanced AI lip-sync video capabilities, expressive hand gestures, and flexible styling options, you can create avatars that feel both natural and engaging. Whether you want a hyper-realistic digital twin or a stylised character, Avatar IV provides the tools to build the most authentic connection with your audience.
Your talking avatar from the photo does more than just talk; it reacts and conveys emotions based on your script. Experience natural timing, tone, and movement for an engaging delivery that feels real.
Enhance your realistic avatar creator with expressive hand movements that align perfectly with your avatar’s speech. Hand gestures are ideal for emphasis, subtlety, and effective visual storytelling.
Select from hyper-realistic clones or stylised characters. Our AI avatar maker supports human, anime, and animal avatars in both portrait and full-body formats.
With Avatar IV, avatars do not just talk — they act. The enhanced model responds to tone and emotion, providing lifelike expressions along with synchronised gestures for a genuinely human-like performance.
The path to Avatar IV
See what you can create with Avatar IV
Explore real examples of videos made with our AI talking avatar creator. Users around the world are transforming simple photos and scripts into engaging, lifelike animations with natural lip-sync and realistic body movements. From cinematic scenes to expressive full-body avatar creator projects, these showcases highlight how AI can generate professional-quality content without cameras or actors.
Shows how Avatar IV performs from multiple camera angles whilst keeping lip sync precise and emotion in motion. A clear example of how our AI lip sync video feature creates natural delivery from different perspectives.
Shows complete vocal expression created from just one photo and audio. Powered entirely by AI, this avatar achieves seamless lip-sync without the need for actors, making it ideal for training, marketing, and storytelling.
Illustrates lifelike emotions and an AI-generated voice layered with original music; all created from a single image. This demonstrates how a realistic avatar creator can bring static photos to life in new ways.
Features an AI bear presenting the news — no real actors, just one image and a script.
Creates an AI short film driven by memes, showcasing talking animals, cinematic cuts, and fully synchronised voice.
Even hand-drawn portraits come to life — powered by Avatar IV’s stylised generation.
Start creating with just one photo
Creating a lifelike talking avatar with Avatar IV takes just a few steps. Our AI talking avatar creator is designed to make the process straightforward, whether you want a simple portrait animation or a full body avatar creator experience. By combining photo input, natural voice sync, and expressive motion, you can generate professional-quality videos in minutes without cameras, studios, or lengthy production cycles.
Choose a clear image of yourself or your subject, whether it’s a portrait, half-body, or full-body photo. The better the image quality, the more natural and realistic the avatar will look once generated.
Type your script directly into the editor or upload an audio file. You can also record your own voice. Our AI lip sync generator synchronises your text or audio with facial movements and gestures, ensuring your avatar speaks naturally.
With just one click, Avatar IV transforms your photo into a dynamic talking avatar. The video will instantly showcase lip sync, expressions, and gestures that bring your avatar to life. Export in high resolution and share it on your favourite platforms.
Explore the advanced features of Avatar IV
Avatar IV is more than just an upgrade. It redefines what is possible with AI avatars. From sharper visuals to lifelike gestures, it delivers a quite distinctive level of realism and flexibility for creators, businesses, and storytellers alike.
Avatar IV does not just replicate speech; it understands tone, rhythm, and emotion. The model generates natural facial expressions and synchronised gestures that mirror human communication, creating conversations that feel authentic and emotionally engaging.
With Avatar IV, avatars move with purpose. Hand gestures are intelligently matched to the voice track, giving every video depth and nuance. Whether explaining, presenting, or storytelling, your avatars will feel expressive and dynamic.
Avatar IV unlocks new creative possibilities. Transform a sketch, a cartoon, or even an animal into a talking, expressive avatar. From lifelike humans to anime characters and fantasy creatures, you can design any persona and bring it to life with high-performance realism.
Unlike earlier models, Avatar IV can generate avatars from tilted heads, profiles, and angled poses. This flexibility ensures accurate and natural renders, even with complex input photos, giving you full creative freedom to use varied source material.
Avatar IV is HeyGen's advanced AI avatar engine that creates lifelike talking avatars from a single photo, featuring voice sync, facial expressions, and hand gestures. You can start exploring the potential of HeyGen for free by signing up here.
HeyGen uses an AI engine to animate static photos with voice sync, facial expressions, and gestures, needing only a script and an image.
Yes, HeyGen avatars support various styles such as hyper-realistic, anime, and animals, providing flexibility in avatar design.
No, you do not need a camera; Avatar IV generates a video using just a photo and a script.
HeyGen localises videos by adapting content to different languages and cultures whilst ensuring natural speech and perfect lip-sync.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and support growth with the most innovative AI video.