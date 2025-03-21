Training is only effective if people complete it. Lengthy slide shows and text-heavy manuals can quickly reduce engagement. With HeyGen, training and development teams can easily create AI training videos that improve completion rates, enhance knowledge retention, and boost performance.
Studies show that video-based learning is far more effective than text-based content. Employees are more likely to retain information when it is presented visually and audibly compared to reading a document. HeyGen training videos make learning more interactive and engaging, leading to better outcomes.
Filming, editing, and hiring voiceover artists can be costly and time-consuming. HeyGen simplifies video creation with AI-powered avatars, voiceovers, and easy-to-use templates, allowing businesses, educators, and content creators to produce high-quality training videos in minutes without expensive production equipment.
Need to train employees in multiple locations? Expand your online course reach? HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-syncing make it easy to localize training videos in over 170 languages and dialects for corporate teams, online learners, and social media audiences without the hassle of reshooting content.
Using HeyGen, Sibelco’s Learning & Development team now produces more training content, faster—without the complexity of traditional video production.
‘With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. Whilst using AI can be intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and allows our team to save time and money, all whilst keeping Sibelco employees safe.’
Jean-Marie Petit
Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco
How to create training videos with HeyGen
Start creating professional-quality training videos in minutes — no production team or editing skills required.
AI training videos are short, engaging videos designed to teach specific skills, workflows, or best practices. They help companies communicate essential knowledge, encourage engagement, and scale learning across teams.
Video is an effective way to boost learner engagement and clarity compared to static content. HeyGen makes it easy to create high-quality AI training videos without a full production team, enabling faster skills development and consistent knowledge sharing.
HeyGen use AI-powered video creation tools, including lifelike avatars, automated voiceovers, and pre-built templates. Marketers, L&D professionals, or any content creator can produce polished AI training videos quickly without needing advanced technical skills.
Yes. HeyGen lets you apply your brand colours, fonts, logos, and other visuals, so your AI training videos reflect a unified brand identity. You can also adapt the tone and style based on your audience.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports AI translation and lip-syncing in various languages, allowing you to scale training content globally without additional production costs.
No. HeyGen are built for users of all skill levels. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools and user-friendly interface help you create polished videos without needing a background in video editing.
You can make employee onboarding videos, compliance training, leadership development modules, product tutorials, or any other training materials. Simply tailor your video to fit the needs of your learners.
Typically, 2–5 minutes is ideal for a focused piece of training content. However, you can create longer or shorter videos depending on your subject matter and the platform where you’ll share them.
You can distribute HeyGen videos across multiple channels: LMS platforms, email campaigns, your company’s internal knowledge base, or social networks. Provide easy access so learners can watch in their own time.
With HeyGen’s AI features, you can produce a professional training video in minutes. This streamlined process allows you to keep your training materials up to date and meet pressing deadlines with ease.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.