Free AI deepfake creator

Create highly realistic AI deepfakes and talking avatars in minutes. Turn a single photo into a lifelike video with industry-leading lip-sync technology. Whether you need to digitally recreate a person or synchronise a cloned voice to an existing image, our advanced face mapping ensures natural mouth movements and expression matching. No complex editing skills needed. Works online and starts free.

  • No credit card
  • 1,000+ avatars
  • Cancel any time

Choose or upload image

Tap to browse

Select a high quality photo that shows the face you want to swap out

Upload new face

Tap to browse

Select a high quality photo of the face you want to use

125,997,793Videos generated
100,161,006Avatars generated
17,328,521Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Benefits

Generate Highly Realistic Deepfake Videos

Create studio-quality deepfake videos with flawless lip sync. Our AI maps natural expressions onto your avatar for realistic motion, with no manual editing required. Scale your marketing, training, and storytelling straightaway on a secure platform built for responsible creation. The AI deepfake generator combines face swap technology with video generation to produce believable, high-quality results that drive engagement.

Voice Cloning and Lip-Syncing

HeyGen can seamlessly synchronise an avatar's lip movements to match uploaded audio. Users frequently clone their own voices and upload the cloned audio directly into the platform. HeyGen's AI analyses the audio and precisely maps the avatar's lip-sync and facial movements to match the unique pacing, tone, and pronunciation of the voice.

Generate deepfake video
Interface of a voice generation tool with script input, audio settings, and a library of selectable voice profiles.

Bespoke Digital Twins

HeyGen enable users to generate lifelike bespoke video avatars, often called digital twins, by uploading footage of a real person. The technology is sophisticated enough that professionals use it to produce digital recreations of public figures and even individuals who have passed away for applications such as museum installations, live events, and holographic displays. The AI can capture facial structure, eye movement, and subtle facial expressions to deliver a result that looks authentic.

Generate deepfake video
deepfake

Bespoke Motion and Expressiveness Control

With advanced models like Avatar 4, users can fine-tune an avatar's movements to make it appear more natural. The platform includes an expressive motion toggle and supports text prompts that direct gestures, emotions such as anger, and gaze direction towards or away from the camera. This level of control makes it easy to polish every clip and personalise the persona for any audience.

Generate deepfake video
deepfake

What You Can Create

Marketing & Ads: Create product explainers, spokesperson clips, and personalised outreach. Generate AI-generated ad clips for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Ideal for creators who need to publish video content quickly.


Training & Education: Build AI instructors for onboarding, e-learning, and interactive lessons. Any educator can scale video creation without filming, with full multilingual and language support for global teams.


Social media: Scale TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with high-quality avatar videos. Use ready-made or trending templates to create social media videos in minutes and export in any format.

Generate deepfake video
deepfake
How it works

How to Create Your Deepfake Video

Create a deepfake video with HeyGen and turn yourself into a lifelike AI avatar that captures your voice and expressions whilst boosting your reach and engagement.

Get started for free
Step 1

Choose Your Avatar

Select from our library or upload a photo to create a digital twin. Use face replacement to swap any face onto an existing template.

Step 2

Add Script or Voiceover

Type text or upload audio. Use AI voices or clone your own.

Step 3

Customise visuals and style

Refine your scene in AI Studio by adding dynamic backgrounds, text overlays, B-roll, or branded elements to match your vision perfectly.

Step 4

Generate & Share

Get a video with natural expressions and lip-sync, ready to download or translate into over 175 languages.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Have questions? We have got answers

What is the best deepfake maker with a user-friendly interface?

This deepfake maker is designed for fast and straightforward use. The layout helps beginners upload a photo, choose a video, and generate a finished deepfake without technical knowledge. It also includes advanced options for users who want professional results, making it useful for both casual and professional content creation.

How can I easily create realistic deepfake videos?

Use a clear image with good lighting and choose a high-quality video template. The AI takes care of the face swap, expression matching, and lip-syncing. This creates realistic deepfake videos that are ready to download and share. You can also create realistic deepfake videos online by uploading any portrait and letting the AI handle the rest.

What are the leading online platforms for creating deepfake content?

HeyGen are one of the leading online deepfake makers because they include face swap technology, image-to-video deepfake tools, GIF creation, and avatar features. Many other platforms offer only one or two of these features.

HeyGen combine them all with video upscaling, realism controls, and transparent pricing, removing the barrier to quality deepfake production.

Are there affordable deepfake makers for beginners?

Yes. The free mode allows users to test deepfake creation at no cost. Entry-level plans are priced for individuals and small businesses who want full access without large expenses. Paid plans unlock higher-resolution output, API access, and additional deepfake tools for creative projects.

Which deepfake tools support bespoke face swapping?

HeyGen supports bespoke face swapping. Users can upload their own photos, and the system maps their facial features on to a chosen video or avatar to generate a realistic result. It delivers accurate face swaps and natural-looking talking avatars, allowing you to create high-quality deepfake content from almost any clear image.

How do I compare features of popular deepfake makers?

Look at realism, available templates, safety options, and language support. This platform offers face swapping, avatar tools, video upscaling, and GIF generation. It also integrates with tools such as the Text to Speech Avatar.

Is this deepfake generator safe and ethically responsible?

Yes. HeyGen are built for responsible AI deepfake video generation. All avatar creation requires consent, and the platform includes safeguards to prevent misuse. You can create a fake video for legitimate use cases like marketing, education, and engagement campaigns whilst staying compliant. The deepfake AI tools are designed ethically with full transparency.

Can I use the API for automated deepfake video creation?

Yes. HeyGen's API supports automated deepfake video generation at scale. Upload images, generate clips with face replacement, and deliver finished videos in any format. This is ideal for creators and teams producing high volumes of AI video content without manual editing.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText-to-speech avatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background