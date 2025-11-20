Turn product pages, images, or a short script into polished product videos without cameras or editing. HeyGen auto-generates scenes, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can produce launch-ready demos, ads, and social clips at scale.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Launching a product usually needs expensive shoots and editing. HeyGen turns your product page into a crisp demo video with clear benefit-led scenes and CTAs so you can launch faster.
Creating engaging listing videos at scale is time consuming. HeyGen automates product b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for every SKU, ensuring catalogs stay fresh and conversion-ready with efficient video content.
Short social creatives must hook fast. HeyGen crafts vertical edits with punchy hooks, readable captions, and platform-friendly pacing to maximize early engagement on Reels and Shorts.
Manual explainer videos require scripting and recording. HeyGen converts your how-to script into clear step-by-step videos with synced voiceovers and illustrative visuals.
Retargeting needs tailored messages. HeyGen produces audience-specific variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or social proof to improve warm-funnel performance.
Product education demands repeatable quality. HeyGen generates consistent, captioned product walkthroughs and onboarding clips that scale across teams and languages.
Why Choose HeyGen as Your AI Product Video Generator
HeyGen combines automated scene building, realistic narration, and batch generation to replace slow shoots with an efficient text to video workflow. Get consistent, on-brand product videos that convert across channels.
Paste a URL, upload photos, or enter a short script, and HeyGen builds a complete product video in minutes, saving days of production work and agency costs with its video editor capabilities.
HeyGen composes lighting, camera moves, b-roll, and audio mixing automatically so videos look polished and ready for broadcast without a physical shoot.
Create dozens of advert and demo variants, translate scripts with the video translator, and generate localised voiceovers to test messaging across markets quickly.
Link to video creation from product pages
Paste a product or landing page URL, and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and selling points for your video content. The system maps these into structured scenes, generating both short demos and extended explainers without manual editing.
Script to video with natural-sounding voiceovers
Enter a script or let HeyGen draft one for you. The platform produces natural voiceovers, lip sync for on-screen presenters when used, and multiple tone options so narration matches your brand voice in your video content.
Batch generation and localization tools
Produce large batches of product videos with unique hooks, CTAs, and images. Use the video translator to regenerate localised voiceovers and captions so campaigns roll out globally in minutes.
Flexible Styles and Motion Control
Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like 'slow pan' or 'zoom on subject'. This video generator tool gives you full control with no learning curve.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Product Video Generator
Start producing product videos in four straightforward steps.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or type a short brief. HeyGen analyzes content and extracts features, specs, and visuals to inform scenes in your video generation process.
Choose a visual style, aspect ratio, and target duration. Pick a voice, music mood, and branding options to keep every video consistent.
Review generated drafts, tweak headlines, replace images, or regenerate alternative hooks. Create multiple variants for A/B testing without manual edits.
Download MP4s or PNGs optimised for your platforms, or export organised batches ready for ad managers and storefront uploads.
An AI product video generator converts text, images, or product URLs into ready-to-publish videos using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and editing. HeyGen turn briefs into demo videos, ads, and explainers without filming or timeline editing.
Yes, using an ai tool can enhance the experience. HeyGen, an ai video generator, supports short-form vertical ads and longer horizontal demos. Choose duration and format and HeyGen will tailor pacing, captions, and scene structure for the intended placement.
You can paste your own script or let HeyGen, the video maker, generate persuasive, conversion-focused scripts from product details. The platform drafts hooks, CTAs, and scene descriptions optimised for product storytelling.
Use the video translator to translate scripts into target languages. HeyGen regenerates voiceovers, adjusts lip sync when applicable, and updates on-screen text so localised videos feel native.
Yes. Upload logos, fonts, and color palettes into your brand kit. HeyGen enforces brand styling across generated drafts and templates to maintain visual consistency at scale.
HeyGen exports MP4 videos and high-resolution images formatted for Feed, Stories, Reels, and product pages. Batch export organises files with clear naming for ad managers and CMS uploads.
Yes. HeyGen’s batch generation lets you create hundreds of SKU-specific videos by mapping data rows to templates, enabling catalogue-level campaigns with minimal manual effort.
Generated drafts from the ai video generator are fully editable to suit your needs. Swap scenes, replace imagery, adjust voice tone, and refine copy. HeyGen provides fast regenerate options so edits propagate across variants.
Yes. HeyGen produce production-quality videos optimised for ad platforms with correct aspect ratios, readable captions, and pacing designed to hold attention and drive conversions.
You retain ownership of all videos you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets and generated content is provided for commercial use. Always ensure any third-party assets you upload have the appropriate rights.
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