HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling quicker, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.
Creativity unlocked
You can generate B-roll, scenes, and visuals instantly with a simple prompt. This expands the creative range of every video project and lets you move from an idea to supporting visuals in seconds with HeyGen’s built-in AI B-roll generator.
Seamless in workflow
There is no app switching, no exports, and no extra tools required. Everything happens inside HeyGen, where users already create. This keeps workflows straightforward whilst making every video more dynamic.
High-quality visuals and layouts
Use built-in visuals or upload your own screenshots, recordings, or brand assets. HeyGen maintain clean layouts, readable text placement, and consistent spacing so viewers stay focused on the instruction rather than visual clutter. Every scene is optimised for clarity and learning., normal
Value for communication
You can add clarity with contextual visuals that support your message. This makes communication more effective and quite impactful. At the same time, you reduce production time without sacrificing creativity.
Powered by OpenAI Sora 2
OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi-shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronised sound effects.
With HeyGen, that capability is now available directly within your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.
How to create Sora videos with AI
Creating videos with AI is quick and straightforward. With HeyGen, you turn written steps into a complete tutorial video using a guided workflow designed for speed and easy updates.
Select your audience, platform, and learning outcome. Decide what the viewer should understand or complete after watching.
Paste your steps or write a short description. HeyGen generates a complete tutorial video automatically.
Edit text, change voiceover styles, adjust visuals, or translate the video into additional languages.
Download your tutorial video and publish it anywhere. Update it at any time by editing the text and regenerating it.
It is the integration of OpenAI’s Sora 2 video model with HeyGen, enabling instant generation of B-roll, scenes, and visuals within the platform. For a limited time, generate any number of videos without the Sora watermark.
OpenAI Sora is a next-generation AI model for video and audio generation. The Sora app uses this technology to create, remix, and share AI-generated videos with realism, accurate physics, and native sound.
Sora 2 offers realism, accurate physics, natural dialogue, and precise control over multi-shot sequences.
No. Everything happens inside HeyGen without switching apps or exporting files. The Sora 2 desktop app is ideal for creators who want a capable AI video generator with synchronised audio.
Yes. Because the workflow is script-based, you can edit a step, swap a scene, or update terminology and re-render quickly. This is ideal for fast-moving teams that need up-to-date tutorials without re-recording every time a UI or policy changes.
You retain rights to the content you create, including your scripts and exported videos. Security and access controls depend on your plan and workspace settings. For sensitive training, follow internal policies and limit access to only the teams who need the assets.
No. Everything happens inside HeyGen without switching apps or exporting files. The Sora 2 desktop app is ideal for creators who want a quite powerful AI video generator with synchronised audio.
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