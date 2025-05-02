Different platforms have different video requirements, and the wrong size can lead to awkward cuts, distorted frames or lost details. When your video is resized correctly, it fits the screen naturally, maintains its quality and helps your message land without distractions.

Most modern editors support resizing features, from simple aspect-ratio changes to more advanced controls that help you fix stretched or distorted footage. With HeyGen, you can resize your video in a way that keeps your workflow straightforward whilst ensuring your content looks polished on every device.