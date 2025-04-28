The easiest way to create realistic, engaging talking head videos. No need for cameras, microphones, or complex editing. Whether you are creating presentations, announcements, or training content, our platform allows you to generate professional portrait videos in just minutes, completely free.
How to Make AI Talking Head Videos?
Bring still portraits to life with realistic facial motion, expressions, and voice using our AI talking head video generator.
Upload a clear photo of yourself or pick from over 1,100 AI avatars. Our technology maps facial features to create natural, expressive movement that feels authentic and human.
Write, paste, or upload your script directly into the editor.The AI automatically syncs your words with perfect lip movement, emotion, and tone for a lifelike result.
Choose your preferred voice, language, and tone to match your message. You can also adjust avatar gestures, add subtitles, background music, or branding for a polished video that suits your style.
Click “Generate” and watch your still image transform into a dynamic video in minutes. Download your talking head video and share it instantly across any platform,social media, websites, or presentation.
Features of the AI Talking Video Generator
With HeyGen, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional videos quickly and easily. Here’s why we are your best choice for AI video creation:
Learn more about how HeyGen’s AI avatar generator can help you create personalised avatars effortlessly.
Customisable Talking Heads
Choose from 1,100+ highly realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, so your videos feel authentic and engaging.
Multilingual Capabilities
Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. With our AI, you can reach audiences around the world and personalize your videos for different cultures and regions.
No Need for Cameras or Studios
Skip the expensive equipment and lengthy filming sessions. Simply upload an image and create your video in minutes, using AI to handle the technical details.
Fast Video Production
Generate a high-quality portrait video in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.
A talking head video features a digital avatar that speaks your script with lifelike expressions, lip-syncing, and natural gestures. It replicates the look and feel of a real presenter, without filming or a studio.
Simply upload a photo or choose an avatar, type your script, and let the AI sync your words with realistic motion. Your talking head video is generated within minutes. Need help with script writing? Try the AI Video Script Generator.
Yes. You can upload your portrait to create a personalised avatar or use an existing one from the library. You can also upload your own voice or choose from a wide range of AI voices.
The platform supports over 170 languages and dialects, allowing you to create localized, multilingual videos with natural speech and accurate lip-syncing for global audiences.
Absolutely. It’s widely used for corporate training, onboarding, sales videos, announcements, and internal communication. For spokesperson-style videos, you can also explore the AI Spokesperson Tool.
Focus on customisation options, integration with other tools, ease of use, speed, security, and the quality of customer support and documentation.
Most videos are created in just a few minutes. The AI handles voice syncing, expressions, and motion automatically, so you don’t need editing skills or production experience.
No editing skills are required. The interface is simple, and the AI does all the hard work. You can start creating your first video straightaway through HeyGen Signup.
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