At last, an AI avatar indistinguishable from you
Character consistency is what separates a useful avatar from a gimmick. Avatar V delivers it across every angle, every expression, and every video you create.
- Rated no. 1 most realistic avatars on G2
- Character consistency verified across all scenes
- One recording, endless looks
The next generation of your digital self
Avatar V is HeyGen's most advanced AI avatar model. Earlier avatars started with a photo and animated a face. Then came video-based training, which captured more of how you move and sound. Avatar V takes this a step further: it separates your identity from your appearance, learning the precise way you move, gesture, and express yourself so that motion can be applied to any version of you.
That means you record once, in whatever you're wearing, wherever you are. Then generate yourself in any setting, any outfit, any look you can imagine. The avatar performing in your video isn't just something that resembles you. It moves like you, sounds like you, and holds that identity with precision across every video you create.
You no longer need a professional studio, a camera crew, or hours of footage. A 15-second webcam recording unlocks professional-grade video at any scale.
The one thing that changes everything
Character consistency is the defining capability of Avatar V. It means your digital twin looks, sounds, and behaves like you, not just in a single clip, but across every scene, every background, and every video you ever generate.
Character consistency
Avatar V maintains a single, coherent identity across every video you create. The same face, the same micro-expressions, the same presence across a 30-second clip or a 10-minute course module. No drift. No artefacts. No uncanny valley.
Multiple angles
Wide shots, medium frames and close-ups, all consistent, all from one recording. The angles that make a single avatar work across every format.
Dynamic scenes
Fluid upper-body motion, responsive gestures, and consistent movement across scene changes. The difference between an avatar that presents and one that truly performs.
More accurate lip-sync
Phoneme-level accuracy across every supported language. What you hear and what you see are in complete agreement at any speed, in over 175 languages and dialects.
Facial expression accuracy
Natural brow movement, genuine eye contact, and micro-expressions that register as real. Trained on 10M+ data points, the details separate what feels believable from what seems uncanny.
About the avatar model
Avatar V introduces a fundamental shift in how avatar generation models handle identity. Where prior systems condition on a single reference frame, Avatar V operates over a full video context window, enabling the model to attend selectively to the most informative moments in your recording.
The selective attention mechanism extracts salient identity signals across frames, including lip geometry, facial silhouette structure, and expression transition patterns, while naturally suppressing frames where pose, lighting, or occlusion reduce signal quality. The result is a richer, temporally grounded identity embedding that persists across the full generation context.
This targeted cross-frame aggregation resolves identity drift, the progressive divergence between reference identity and generated output that limits character consistency in single-frame conditioning systems. Avatar V maintains a stable identity representation across scenes, camera angles, and long-form video durations without additional fine-tuning or reference input.
Three stages of training
The model first learns to copy facial appearance faithfully within the same scene, establishing a strong foundation for identity preservation before any cross-scene complexity is introduced.
The model is then trained to bridge the domain gap between a reference video and a target scene with a different background, lighting, and pose distribution, enabling robust cross-scene adaptation.
In the final stage, task-specific reinforcement learning with human-centric reward signals maximises identity similarity, ensuring the generated avatar is as close to the real person as possible.
A meaningful step forward
Avatar IV produced recognisable output. Avatar V produces indistinguishable output. The difference is a new reference architecture that conditions on your full video rather than a single frame, extracting richer identity data and eliminating drift across scenes.
From webcam to digital twin in four steps
No studio. No camera crew. No complicated set-up. Just you and a webcam.
Record 15 seconds of yourself
Open your laptop webcam and record a short clip of yourself speaking naturally. No special lighting or equipment is required.
Avatar V trains your twin
The model processes your video as a full context window, learning your appearance, expressions, gestures, and movement patterns.
Choose your scene
Select any background: a professional studio, a branded office, an outdoor location, or a bespoke setting. Your identity travels with you.
Create and share
Enter your script and generate a video as long as you need. The quality does not deteriorate, and your character stays consistent throughout.
Every use case that needs you, at scale
From a single onboarding video to a full library of localised content, Avatar V handles the volume.
Training & onboarding
Build a complete training library once. Update individual modules without re-recording. Your team get consistent, on-brand instruction every time.
Sales enablement
Record a prospecting video once and personalise it at scale. Avatar V maintains your presence and credibility across every outreach.
Localisation
Create a video in English. Avatar V delivers it in over 175 languages with accurate lip sync, so your message comes across in the same way everywhere.
Thought leadership
Publish consistently without the friction of regular recording. Your ideas, your face, your credibility. Delivered at the pace your audience expect.
Founder & executive comms
Stay present in your organisation without living in a recording booth. Send internal updates, product announcements, and investor messages on your own schedule.
Product marketing
Turn written content into video-first messaging: demo walkthroughs, feature announcements and customer education, all with your face on them.