Create high-performing video adverts with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, advert copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills needed. Just fast, effective video adverts that get results.
How to Create AI Video Adverts with HeyGen
HeyGen builds your video ad automatically, from copy to final video. You can go from idea to live campaign in minutes.
Upload your product photo/video, short description, or ad copy. The AI identifies key points, tone, and audience intent.
HeyGen create a full advert script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses proven advert structures and keeps pacing optimised for attention.
Choose your ad format like UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colors to match your brand in just a few clicks.
The video is ready in minutes. You can preview, edit, or create quick variations, then export in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.
Effective Features That Help Our AI Video Ad Generator Stand Out
AI Script Builder
Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script. HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that attracts attention and drives clicks.
You can edit the script straightaway or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and CTAs.
AI Visual and Voice Creation
HeyGen automatically generates visuals, voiceovers and avatars.
Voices sound authentic, the pacing feels natural, and every scene is timed for strong viewer engagement.
You can choose from over 175 languages and dialects, or use your own cloned voice for consistency.
Ad Variation Generator
Create multiple advert versions from one input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.
This helps you test creative ideas more quickly and find what performs best with your audience.
Cross-Platform Output
Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share right away.
Brand consistency
Upload your logo, fonts, and colours once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.
You can also save custom templates for recurring use.
HeyGen’s AI video agent analyses your product, audience, and goal, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to produce a complete advert automatically.
You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo adverts. The AI adapts each format to fit your campaign objective and target platform.
Yes. You can import product info and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy, and voiceover.
HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalised variations for testing or targeting.
HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and fast production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios
Yes. The Ai video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, allowing easy testing to find what performs best.
Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimized for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits.
Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colours to every video for a consistent branded look.
Most adverts are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of advert variants in a single session.
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