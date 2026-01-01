Verwandeln Sie jedes Skript in wenigen Minuten in ein professionelles Business-Video. Ein B2B-Video-Editor für Marketing, Vertrieb, Schulungen und interne Kommunikation – ganz ohne Kameras, Filmteams oder Schnittsoftware.
Funktionen eines B2B-Video-Editors
AI online video maker to create business videos
Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.
Free video templates and brand kit
Beginnen Sie mit fertigen Videovorlagen statt mit einer leeren Leinwand. Wenden Sie Ihr Brand Kit an, um Schriftarten, Farben und Logos festzulegen, damit jedes Video sofort Ihre Marke widerspiegelt. Ziehen Sie eine vordefinierte Szene per Drag-and-drop hinein, tauschen Sie den Text aus und erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten professionelle Videos für Ihre Marke und Ihr Unternehmen.
All-in-one online video editor
Edit everything in one dashboard with simple video editing tools. Add text, animate graphics, swap backgrounds, and rearrange scenes with drag-and-drop controls. The AI video editor adds captions and visual elements, while one-click actions remove background clutter for high-quality, professional results.
Hochwertige Stockmedienbibliothek
Pull from a built-in stock library of royalty-free stock videos, stock footage, and stock music, or upload your footage to mix with curated clips. Add music and sound effects, layer voiceovers from the AI narrator, and arrange video clips into one finished cut of stock media.
Make videos online and translate instantly
Reach every market without reshooting. A built-in video translator turns any video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync, then auto-generates a subtitle track you can edit. Add subtitles, resize each cut, and speed up repurposing of video content for videos online across social media platforms.
B2B-Videoideen und Anwendungsfälle
Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.
Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.
Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.
Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.
Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.
Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.
So funktioniert ein B2B-Video-Editor
Erstellen Sie in vier Schritten ein fertiges Unternehmensvideo – von einem leeren Skript bis zur professionell bearbeiteten, teilfertigen Datei.
Wählen Sie eine Vorlage, ein Format und ein Seitenverhältnis und legen Sie anschließend das Erscheinungsbild und den Ton für Ihr Unternehmensvideo fest.
Fügen Sie Ihr Skript ein oder schreiben Sie es, und verfeinern Sie anschließend Formulierungen, Tempo und Betonung, damit die Botschaft klar verständlich ist.
Fügen Sie Untertitel, Branding, Hintergründe und Musik hinzu und passen Sie anschließend Layout und Timing für Ihr Publikum an.
Render the final video, then download it in HD or 4K, publish it, or send it to your channels.
Ein B2B-Video-Generator ist ein Business-Video-Tool, das Skripte ohne Dreharbeiten oder Schnitt in fertige Videos verwandelt. Mit nur einem KI-Videogenerator können Sie Videos für Vertrieb, Schulungen, Demos, Marketing und interne Kommunikation erstellen.
Ja. Avatare verwenden natürliche Gesten, Mikroexpressionen und eine KI-Lippensynchronisation, die jedes Wort nachverfolgt, sodass die Videos wie im Studio produziert wirken und nicht künstlich. Sie steuern Branding, Layout und Tonalität, und Marken wie Shopify und HubSpot vertrauen HeyGen für kundenorientierte Inhalte.
Yes. Upload a video and let the editor handle the rest. The video editor lets you trim clips and add to your video the logos, captions, and music you need, then export in one click, with no extra software to install.
Speech Cleanup bearbeitet deine Takes automatisch. Es entfernt Füllwörter, lange Pausen, Versprecher und Wiederholungen und fügt anschließend deine besten Clips mit unsichtbaren Übergängen zusammen. Das Ergebnis sieht aus wie ein makelloser erster Take, sodass du dir erneute Aufnahmen desselben Videos sparen kannst.
Agenturen kosten pro Video Tausende von Euro, und Tools wie Adobe erfordern echte Kenntnisse in der Videobearbeitung. Ein Skript-zu-Video-Workflow bietet Ihnen einen Business-Video-Editor, mit dem Sie in wenigen Minuten Videos für Ihr Unternehmen erstellen können – bei bis zu 70 % geringeren Kosten und voller Kontrolle.
Ja. HeyGen bietet einen kostenlosen Tarif an, mit dem Sie Videos erstellen und die wichtigsten Funktionen ohne Kreditkarte testen können. Kostenpflichtige Tarife beginnen bei 24 $ pro Monat, und der Business-Tarif umfasst unbegrenzte Videos, 4K-Export, Team-Workspaces und SSO für Teams, die Videoerstellung in mehreren Abteilungen skalieren.
Entdecke mehr KI-gestützte Tools
Erwecke jedes Foto mit hyperrealistischer Stimme und Bewegung zum Leben – mit Avatar IV.
Verwandle deine Skripte mit KI in professionelle Business-Videos.