Kostenloser Online-B2B-Video-Editor zur Erstellung von Business-Videos

Verwandeln Sie jedes Skript in wenigen Minuten in ein professionelles Business-Video. Ein B2B-Video-Editor für Marketing, Vertrieb, Schulungen und interne Kommunikation – ganz ohne Kameras, Filmteams oder Schnittsoftware.

B2B video maker creating a polished business video from a script.
141.911.910Videos generiert
116.661.281Avatare generiert
19.570.131Videos übersetzt
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Millionen Menschen weltweit vertrauen uns, um ihre Geschichten zum Leben zu erwecken.
Wichtige Funktionen

Funktionen eines B2B-Video-Editors

AI online video maker to create business videos

Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.

Jetzt kostenlos starten →
AI online video maker turning a business script into a video.

Free video templates and brand kit

Beginnen Sie mit fertigen Videovorlagen statt mit einer leeren Leinwand. Wenden Sie Ihr Brand Kit an, um Schriftarten, Farben und Logos festzulegen, damit jedes Video sofort Ihre Marke widerspiegelt. Ziehen Sie eine vordefinierte Szene per Drag-and-drop hinein, tauschen Sie den Text aus und erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten professionelle Videos für Ihre Marke und Ihr Unternehmen.

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Free business video templates and a brand kit for consistent branding.

All-in-one online video editor

Edit everything in one dashboard with simple video editing tools. Add text, animate graphics, swap backgrounds, and rearrange scenes with drag-and-drop controls. The AI video editor adds captions and visual elements, while one-click actions remove background clutter for high-quality, professional results.

Jetzt kostenlos starten →
All-in-one online video editor workspace for business videos.

Hochwertige Stockmedienbibliothek

Pull from a built-in stock library of royalty-free stock videos, stock footage, and stock music, or upload your footage to mix with curated clips. Add music and sound effects, layer voiceovers from the AI narrator, and arrange video clips into one finished cut of stock media.

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High-quality stock media library of royalty-free video and music.

Make videos online and translate instantly

Reach every market without reshooting. A built-in video translator turns any video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync, then auto-generates a subtitle track you can edit. Add subtitles, resize each cut, and speed up repurposing of video content for videos online across social media platforms.

Jetzt kostenlos starten →
Making videos online and translating them instantly into 175+ languages.

B2B-Videoideen und Anwendungsfälle

Personalized sales outreach at scale

Personalized sales outreach at scale

Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.

Employee training and onboarding

Employee training and onboarding

Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.

Product demos and feature explainers

Product demos and feature explainers

Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.

Marketing-Videos für soziale Plattformen

Marketing-Videos für soziale Plattformen

Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.

Interne Kommunikation und Ankündigungen

Interne Kommunikation und Ankündigungen

Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.

Kundensupport und Hilfsinhalte

Kundensupport und Hilfsinhalte

Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.

So funktioniert es

So funktioniert ein B2B-Video-Editor

Erstellen Sie in vier Schritten ein fertiges Unternehmensvideo – von einem leeren Skript bis zur professionell bearbeiteten, teilfertigen Datei.

Schritt 1

Pick a style

Wählen Sie eine Vorlage, ein Format und ein Seitenverhältnis und legen Sie anschließend das Erscheinungsbild und den Ton für Ihr Unternehmensvideo fest.

Schritt 2

Fügen Sie Ihr Skript hinzu

Fügen Sie Ihr Skript ein oder schreiben Sie es, und verfeinern Sie anschließend Formulierungen, Tempo und Betonung, damit die Botschaft klar verständlich ist.

Schritt 3

Video anpassen

Fügen Sie Untertitel, Branding, Hintergründe und Musik hinzu und passen Sie anschließend Layout und Timing für Ihr Publikum an.

Schritt 4

Erstellen und teilen

Render the final video, then download it in HD or 4K, publish it, or send it to your channels.

Picking a style and template for a business video.
Adding a script to a business video and refining the wording.
Customizing a business video with captions, branding, and music.
Generating a finished business video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs)

Was ist ein B2B-Video-Generator und welche Business-Videos kann er erstellen?

Ein B2B-Video-Generator ist ein Business-Video-Tool, das Skripte ohne Dreharbeiten oder Schnitt in fertige Videos verwandelt. Mit nur einem KI-Videogenerator können Sie Videos für Vertrieb, Schulungen, Demos, Marketing und interne Kommunikation erstellen.

Will AI-generated B2B videos look professional enough for our brand?

Ja. Avatare verwenden natürliche Gesten, Mikroexpressionen und eine KI-Lippensynchronisation, die jedes Wort nachverfolgt, sodass die Videos wie im Studio produziert wirken und nicht künstlich. Sie steuern Branding, Layout und Tonalität, und Marken wie Shopify und HubSpot vertrauen HeyGen für kundenorientierte Inhalte.

Kann ich mein eigenes Filmmaterial hochladen und es mit diesem Video-Editor online bearbeiten?

Yes. Upload a video and let the editor handle the rest. The video editor lets you trim clips and add to your video the logos, captions, and music you need, then export in one click, with no extra software to install.

Was passiert, wenn ich mich verspreche oder Füllwörter benutze, während ich aufnehme?

Speech Cleanup bearbeitet deine Takes automatisch. Es entfernt Füllwörter, lange Pausen, Versprecher und Wiederholungen und fügt anschließend deine besten Clips mit unsichtbaren Übergängen zusammen. Das Ergebnis sieht aus wie ein makelloser erster Take, sodass du dir erneute Aufnahmen desselben Videos sparen kannst.

Warum einen B2B-Video-Editor statt einer Agentur oder Adobe nutzen?

Agenturen kosten pro Video Tausende von Euro, und Tools wie Adobe erfordern echte Kenntnisse in der Videobearbeitung. Ein Skript-zu-Video-Workflow bietet Ihnen einen Business-Video-Editor, mit dem Sie in wenigen Minuten Videos für Ihr Unternehmen erstellen können – bei bis zu 70 % geringeren Kosten und voller Kontrolle.

Gibt es einen kostenlosen B2B‑Video-Editor und was kostet er für Teams?

Ja. HeyGen bietet einen kostenlosen Tarif an, mit dem Sie Videos erstellen und die wichtigsten Funktionen ohne Kreditkarte testen können. Kostenpflichtige Tarife beginnen bei 24 $ pro Monat, und der Business-Tarif umfasst unbegrenzte Videos, 4K-Export, Team-Workspaces und SSO für Teams, die Videoerstellung in mehreren Abteilungen skalieren.

Entdecke mehr KI-gestützte Tools

Erwecke jedes Foto mit hyperrealistischer Stimme und Bewegung zum Leben – mit Avatar IV.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Verwandle deine Skripte mit KI in professionelle Business-Videos.

Jetzt kostenlos starten →
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