Explore Premium Motion Graphics Templates Today
Unlock creativity with professional animations using HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video features. Perfect for engaging social media content and dynamic storytelling.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Motion Graphics Templates Work
Learn how to easily create dynamic animations and enhance your videos using motion graphics templates, without any technical skills.
Select Your Motion Graphics Template
Begin by browsing through a variety of professionally designed motion graphics templates available in HeyGen's media library. With categories like animated logos and Lower Thirds, you're bound to find the perfect fit for your project.
Customize with Ease
Once you've selected a template, use HeyGen's intuitive editing tools to replace the media or text with your own content. The interface is user-friendly, making it simple to create unique animations tailored to your needs.
Add Dynamic Animations
Enhance your video with customizable animations, bringing life to your visuals. HeyGen offers options for adding dynamic animations to titles, transitions, and more, ensuring your content captivates and engages your audience.
Export in Your Preferred Format
After perfecting your video with motion graphics templates, seamlessly export your finished product in your desired format and aspect ratio, suitable for any platform. HeyGen supports multiple export options for ultimate flexibility.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Transform Motion Graphics with HeyGen Templates
Discover how HeyGen revolutionizes motion graphics templates, offering dynamic, professional animations and customizable designs to elevate your content.
Create High-Impact Ads Quickly
Design high-performing ads using AI-powered video templates to captivate your audience in minutes.
Engage with Social Media Content
Craft engaging social media videos effortlessly, enhancing your online presence with professional animations.
Enhance Educational Videos Creatively
Simplify complex topics in educational videos with dynamic animations and custom design elements.
Have questions? We have answers
What are motion graphics templates offered by HeyGen?
HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable motion graphics templates to enhance your video projects. From dynamic animations to sleek titles and transitions, each template is designed for easy integration and professional results.
How can I create animations with HeyGen's templates?
Creating animations with HeyGen is seamless. You can effortlessly transform scripts into dynamic visual stories using AI-powered text-to-video technology. Enhance your content with our professional animations and integrate media from our extensive library.
Can HeyGen templates be customized to fit my brand?
Yes, HeyGen templates are fully customizable, allowing you to adjust colors, add logos, and incorporate media to align with your brand's identity. This ensures that your animated content stands out and stays on-brand.
Are there animation templates suitable for social media content?
HeyGen offers a variety of animation templates optimized for social media, including engaging infographics, animated logos, and captivating transitions. Each template is designed to maximize impact and capture audience attention across platforms.
