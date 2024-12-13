Text to Video Generator: Create AI Videos Instantly

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second tutorial for content creators, explaining the simple steps to personalize AI-generated videos with talking avatars. The visual style must be clear and demonstrative, using friendly on-screen text and an informative, encouraging voiceover, emphasizing the power of HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation for unique video creation.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a compelling 30-second promotional video aimed at busy social media managers, illustrating how to rapidly produce engaging videos. Employ a fast-paced, visually appealing style with an exciting, direct audio delivery, demonstrating the quick setup capabilities offered by HeyGen's Templates & scenes and its extensive Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 50-second industry-specific testimonial video for e-commerce businesses, demonstrating how HeyGen enables them to produce high-quality AI-generated videos for product showcases. The visual style should be professional and authentic, featuring a clear, reassuring voice, and highlighting the utility of HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for reaching diverse audiences across platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Text to Video Generator Works

Transform your text into engaging, professional videos with our intuitive AI video generator, streamlining content creation from script to high-resolution output.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your text script into the designated area. This is the foundation for your AI text to video content.
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to act as your talking avatars, bringing your script to life with natural movements and expressions.
Step 3
Add Visual Enhancements
Enhance your video by adding relevant visuals, background music, and generating accurate Subtitles/captions to improve engagement and accessibility for video creation.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once satisfied, generate and export your complete video project as a High-resolution MP4 file, ready for sharing across platforms.

Elevate Corporate Training

Turn written training materials into dynamic AI-generated videos, significantly enhancing learner engagement and knowledge retention in corporate settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeyGen and how does it simplify AI video generation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that transforms text into engaging videos with ease. It leverages cutting-edge generative AI to create professional videos from your scripts, making video creation accessible for everyone.

Can HeyGen create videos with talking avatars and lifelike voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to generate compelling AI-generated videos featuring realistic talking avatars and lifelike voiceovers. This capability ensures your content is dynamic and highly engaging for your audience.

How does HeyGen support customization for professional videos?

HeyGen provides robust customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, a rich media library, and diverse templates. This allows content creators to produce professional videos tailored to their specific needs.

What kind of output can I expect from HeyGen's video generator?

From HeyGen's powerful video generator, you can expect high-quality AI-generated videos suitable for various platforms. Finished projects are exported as High-resolution MP4 files, ensuring professional delivery for your marketing campaigns or other uses.

