Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Dive into the technical world of video editing with a 60-second tutorial aimed at budding video editors. This video will guide viewers through the process of creating HD-quality footage using HeyGen's advanced Video Editor. With a clean and professional visual style, the tutorial will appeal to those looking to enhance their skills and produce polished content for various social media platforms.
Prompt 2
Experience the future of content creation in a 30-second video designed for tech-savvy individuals interested in AI video makers. This video will explore the innovative use of AI avatars to create personalized and engaging content. With a futuristic and sleek visual style, the video will captivate viewers and demonstrate how HeyGen's AI capabilities can revolutionize the way videos are made.
Prompt 3
Capture the essence of storytelling in a 45-second video tailored for creative minds who love to experiment with split-screen videos. This video will showcase the versatility of HeyGen's Templates & scenes, allowing users to craft unique narratives with ease. Featuring a playful and imaginative visual style, the video will inspire viewers to explore new ways of expressing their stories on social media platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Online Video Maker Works

Create stunning videos effortlessly with our intuitive online video maker. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Avatars
Start by using our AI video maker to create engaging content. Choose from a variety of AI avatars to personalize your video and make it stand out.
2
Step 2
Add Music and Text Elements
Enhance your video by adding music and text elements. Our video editing tool allows you to seamlessly integrate these features to convey your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Apply Templates & Scenes
Select from a wide range of templates and scenes to give your video a professional look. Customize them to fit your brand's style and make your content visually appealing.
4
Step 4
Export in HD-Quality for Social Media Platforms
Once your video is ready, export it in HD-quality to ensure it looks great on all social media platforms. Our tool supports various aspect ratios for optimal viewing.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the online video maker landscape by offering AI-powered tools that simplify video creation, enabling users to produce high-quality content effortlessly. Whether you're crafting engaging social media clips or educational videos, HeyGen's intuitive platform enhances creativity and technical precision.

Boost Training Engagement

Enhance training programs with AI-generated videos, improving learner retention and engagement through dynamic content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance the video creation process?

HeyGen revolutionizes the video creation process with its AI video maker capabilities, allowing users to generate videos from scripts using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This ensures a seamless and creative experience for producing engaging content.

What features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editing tool that includes features like aspect-ratio resizing, subtitles, and a rich media library. These tools empower users to create HD-quality footage tailored for various social media platforms.

Can HeyGen be used for creating short form videos?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for creating short form videos. With its intuitive templates and scenes, users can quickly produce engaging content, complete with music and text elements, perfect for capturing attention on social media.

What makes HeyGen a unique online video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an online video maker by offering advanced features like text-to-video from scripts and branding controls, including logo and color customization. This ensures that every video aligns with your brand's identity while maintaining a professional quality.

