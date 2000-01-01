Create Stunning Videos with a Video Maker Online

Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to design captivating content effortlessly. Achieve professional quality with advanced features like voiceover generation and seamless transitions.

The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use Video Maker Online

Transform your ideas into compelling videos with ease using HeyGen's cutting-edge tools and intuitive interface.

Create with AI-Powered Tools

Leverage our AI video generator to effortlessly produce engaging video content. Begin by crafting a script, and watch as our AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities bring your vision to life.

Choose from Trending Templates

Navigate our extensive library of trending templates to find the perfect design that complements your theme. Each template is customizable, ensuring you can maintain your unique branding throughout your video.

Add Professional Voiceovers

Enhance your video with our AI-generated professional voiceovers. Select a voice that suits your tone and let the system synchronize the voiceover perfectly with your visual content.

Export in Various Formats

Once satisfied with your creation, effortlessly export your video in a variety of aspect ratios to suit different platforms. Whether it's for YouTube shorts or Instagram reels, HeyGen has you covered.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Leverage HeyGen for Effortless Online Video Creation

Harness HeyGen's AI-powered tools for seamless online video creation, editing, and sharing. Enhance your videos with trending templates, captions, and professional effects.

Quickly Create High-Performing Ads

Generate captivating ads in minutes using AI video tools that boost engagement and drive results.

Engage with Social Media Content Effortlessly

Craft exciting social media clips swiftly, maximizing online presence and interaction using AI-driven features.

Inspire with Motivational Videos

Elevate your content with AI-powered motivational videos, captivating audiences and spreading positivity.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen's online video editor enhance video creation?

HeyGen offers an AI-powered online video editor with features like automatic background removal, multi-layered timelines, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools simplify complex editing tasks and allow creators to produce professional-grade videos efficiently.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen provide for video makers online?

HeyGen integrates AI-powered tools such as text-to-video generation from scripts, voiceover creation, and automatic captioning. These features streamline the video creation process, making it easier to produce high-quality content quickly.

Can HeyGen assist with creating trending templates for social media?

Yes, HeyGen provides a library of trending templates that are perfect for platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. These templates are customizable and help creators capture audience attention with visually appealing content.

What technical support does HeyGen offer for editing video projects?

HeyGen supports technical editing tasks with features like trimming, resizing, and adding transitions to videos. Additionally, its extensive stock footage and media library aid in crafting comprehensive video projects seamlessly.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

