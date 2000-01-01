Create Engaging Product Explainer Videos Effortlessly
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Product Explainer Videos Work
Discover the simple process of creating engaging product explainer videos using HeyGen's intuitive features.
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling video script that clearly outlines your product's key features and benefits. Keep it concise and engaging to capture your audience's attention. Use HeyGen's Text-to-Video feature to transform your script into a dynamic video sequence.
Choose a Suitable Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates in HeyGen's Media Library. Each template offers unique styles that cater to different themes and products, helping you visualize your explainer video effortlessly.
Add Voiceovers with AI Voice Generator
Bring your script to life by applying a realistic voiceover using HeyGen's AI Voice Generator. Choose from diverse voice options to match your brand's tone and enhance your video narration.
Apply Subtitles for Accessibility
Ensure your product explainer video is accessible to a broader audience by applying subtitles or captions. HeyGen allows easy integration of subtitles, enhancing understanding and engagement across different platforms.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Create Engaging Social Media Videos Effortlessly
Use HeyGen to generate engaging explainer clips for your social media in minutes, enhancing your marketing strategy.
Simplify Topics with AI-Powered Video
Transform complex product details into clear, concise videos, making your offerings easily understandable to customers.
Boost Learning Engagement with AI Videos
Elevate your explainer videos to boost engagement and retention, making learning about your products more impactful.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen help create engaging product explainer videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful blend of AI avatars and customizable video templates to create captivating product explainer videos. Its drag-and-drop editor makes video editing accessible, while the AI voice generator enhances storytelling with seamless voiceovers.
What makes HeyGen's explainer video maker stand out in the market?
HeyGen distinguishes itself with intuitive features like AI-driven text-to-video conversion, extensive media library support, and automatic caption generation. This ensures high-quality explainer videos that can effectively elevate your marketing strategy.
Can HeyGen help with branding controls in my explainer videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and customize colors. This ensures your explainer videos align perfectly with your brand identity, enhancing recognition across platforms.
What types of explainer videos can I create using HeyGen?
HeyGen supports various explainer video styles, including animated and whiteboard formats. By leveraging its versatile templates and media library, you can craft unique, engaging videos tailored to any digital product overview.
