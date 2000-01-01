Explore Unlimited Stock Video for Your Creative Projects
Enhance your productions with HeyGen's extensive media library support, featuring high-quality clips and royalty-free assets tailored to elevate your professional videos.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Stock Video Works
Unlock the power of unlimited stock video to create professional videos with high-quality clips and royalty-free assets in four easy steps.
Select Your Video Theme
Start by choosing a theme that fits your project's narrative. Use HeyGen's robust search features to browse through themes like nature shots or urban scenes, ensuring the perfect match for your vision.
Upload and Integrate Assets
Incorporate your selected stock footage into your project effortlessly. Leverage HeyGen's media library support for easy access and seamless integration of your chosen video assets.
Apply Creative Video Templates
Elevate your project with HeyGen's versatile video templates. Utilize these templates to create professional videos with abstract overlays and engaging backgrounds, tailored to your style and message.
Export and Share Your Masterpiece
With all elements in place, finalize your video and use HeyGen's export feature to save it in various formats and resolutions. Share your high-quality clips with the world or your target audience with ease.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unlock the Power of Stock Video with HeyGen
Explore how HeyGen transforms stock video into high-quality clips, creating professional videos that inspire and engage audiences effortlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos using stock footage to engage your audience.
Inspire with Motivational Videos
Craft uplifting motivational videos from a vast library of high-quality clips that move and inspire.
Showcase Success Stories with AI Videos
Highlight customer success stories by seamlessly integrating professional stock videos.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional videos?
HeyGen offers a suite of intuitive tools such as templates, AI avatars, and voiceover generation, allowing users to create professional videos with ease. With its robust media library, including stock footage and high-quality clips, creating polished content has never been easier.
Can HeyGen help in managing branding elements in videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls, including logo and color customizations, ensuring that all your video assets are cohesive and aligned with your brand identity.
What type of stock footage is available with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse media library filled with high-quality stock video, including nature shots, urban clips, abstract overlays, and more. All footage is royalty-free, providing unlimited creative options for your projects.
Does HeyGen support video customization by resolution?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows users to search and download video by resolution. This feature ensures that your chosen footage perfectly fits any creative or technical requirements you might have.
Explore more AI powered tools
