Create Stunning Videos with an Online Music Video Maker

Unleash your creativity and produce captivating music videos using HeyGen's AI avatars. Enjoy drag-and-drop editing, no downloads needed, and fast cloud rendering for seamless video creation.

390/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How an Online Music Video Maker Works

Explore a step-by-step process to effortlessly create stunning music videos with our powerful, user-friendly online music video maker.

Step 1

Create a New Project

Start your music video journey by creating a new project in the online music video maker. Simply select a project template that suits your style or start from scratch. Customize the name and define the purpose to streamline your workflow.

Step 2

Upload Your Media Files

Upload your desired music tracks, video clips, and images directly into the editor. Benefit from unlimited storage options to manage your files without restrictions and organize them efficiently.

Step 3

Add Captivating Effects

Enhance your video using AI-powered tools, from adding dynamic transitions to applying stunning filters and animations. Leverage intuitive tools to synchronize your visuals with the music seamlessly.

Step 4

Export and Share Effortlessly

Once satisfied with your creation, export the final video in the desired format and resolution, ready for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Use fast cloud rendering for quick downloads and share instantly on social media.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Empower Your Music Videos with HeyGen

Create captivating music videos using HeyGen's AI-powered online tools, combining intuitive editing and rich visual effects.

Icon 1

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Easily create attention-grabbing music videos for platforms like YouTube and TikTok with HeyGen's fast and intuitive tools.

Icon 2

Inspire with Motivational Music Videos

Leverage HeyGen to craft uplifting music visualizations that captivate and motivate your audience.

Icon 3

Showcase Stories Through Music

Use HeyGen to tell compelling stories with music, enhancing your audience's engagement and connection.

Have questions? We have answers

What is HeyGen's online music video maker?

HeyGen's online music video maker is an AI-powered tool designed to transform music and lyrics into stunning visual stories. With drag-and-drop functionality and customizable templates, you can easily craft professional-grade music videos for platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

How can I create lyric videos using HeyGen?

Creating lyric videos with HeyGen is simple and intuitive. Utilize our advanced customization tools to synchronize lyrics with music, and enrich the visual experience using dynamic animation tools. This ensures your music video captivates audiences and promotes your music effectively.

Can HeyGen support my existing media library?

Absolutely! HeyGen seamlessly integrates your existing media assets with our extensive stock videos and audio options, allowing for creative flexibility. Enhance your projects with powerful editing tools, designed to support and elevate your unique artistic vision.

How do HeyGen's AI-powered tools enhance video creation?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline the video creation process by automating tasks such as voiceover generation and subtitle integration. This empowers creators to focus on storytelling while ensuring high-quality, engaging content across all platforms.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

3D Video MakerDeepfake Video MakerOnline Video MakerPhoto Video MakerText To Video GeneratorStock VideoHorizontal To Vertical Video ConverterInteractive Video MakerFree Video MakerCartoon Video MakerShort Video MakerSlideshow Video MakerIntro Video MakerSplit Video OnlineQuote Video TemplateBackground Remover From VideoVideo Intro MakerCollage Video MakerHd Video MakerBlur Video To Clear VideoAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolCorporate VideoProduct Explainer VideoCreate Video Marketing

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background