Create Stunning Videos with an Online Music Video Maker
Unleash your creativity and produce captivating music videos using HeyGen's AI avatars. Enjoy drag-and-drop editing, no downloads needed, and fast cloud rendering for seamless video creation.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How an Online Music Video Maker Works
Explore a step-by-step process to effortlessly create stunning music videos with our powerful, user-friendly online music video maker.
Create a New Project
Start your music video journey by creating a new project in the online music video maker. Simply select a project template that suits your style or start from scratch. Customize the name and define the purpose to streamline your workflow.
Upload Your Media Files
Upload your desired music tracks, video clips, and images directly into the editor. Benefit from unlimited storage options to manage your files without restrictions and organize them efficiently.
Add Captivating Effects
Enhance your video using AI-powered tools, from adding dynamic transitions to applying stunning filters and animations. Leverage intuitive tools to synchronize your visuals with the music seamlessly.
Export and Share Effortlessly
Once satisfied with your creation, export the final video in the desired format and resolution, ready for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Use fast cloud rendering for quick downloads and share instantly on social media.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Empower Your Music Videos with HeyGen
Create captivating music videos using HeyGen's AI-powered online tools, combining intuitive editing and rich visual effects.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Easily create attention-grabbing music videos for platforms like YouTube and TikTok with HeyGen's fast and intuitive tools.
Inspire with Motivational Music Videos
Leverage HeyGen to craft uplifting music visualizations that captivate and motivate your audience.
Showcase Stories Through Music
Use HeyGen to tell compelling stories with music, enhancing your audience's engagement and connection.
Have questions? We have answers
What is HeyGen's online music video maker?
HeyGen's online music video maker is an AI-powered tool designed to transform music and lyrics into stunning visual stories. With drag-and-drop functionality and customizable templates, you can easily craft professional-grade music videos for platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
How can I create lyric videos using HeyGen?
Creating lyric videos with HeyGen is simple and intuitive. Utilize our advanced customization tools to synchronize lyrics with music, and enrich the visual experience using dynamic animation tools. This ensures your music video captivates audiences and promotes your music effectively.
Can HeyGen support my existing media library?
Absolutely! HeyGen seamlessly integrates your existing media assets with our extensive stock videos and audio options, allowing for creative flexibility. Enhance your projects with powerful editing tools, designed to support and elevate your unique artistic vision.
How do HeyGen's AI-powered tools enhance video creation?
HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline the video creation process by automating tasks such as voiceover generation and subtitle integration. This empowers creators to focus on storytelling while ensuring high-quality, engaging content across all platforms.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.