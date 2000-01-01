Horizontal to Vertical Video Converter Made Easy
Effortlessly resize your videos from landscape to portrait with HeyGen's AI-driven video editor. Enjoy lossless quality, automatic subject tracking, and aspect-ratio adjustments.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
How a Horizontal to Vertical Video Converter Works
Effortlessly transform landscape videos into stunning portrait formats ideal for social media with our user-friendly video conversion guide.
Select Your Video File
Begin by uploading your horizontal video file to the online video converter. Ensure the format is compatible, typically in MP4, for seamless processing.
Choose the Vertical Aspect Ratio
Opt for the desired vertical aspect ratio, such as 9:16, perfect for platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok. This preserves your video's quality while tailoring it for portrait viewing.
Apply Smart Recomposition
Harness HeyGen's Smart Recomposition feature to automatically track the subject within the frame. This AI-driven tool ensures vital parts remain in focus during the conversion.
Export Your Reframed Video
Complete your conversion by exporting the newly reframed vertical video. Choose from multiple formats, and enjoy your content optimized for popular social media channels.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen's video rotator function work?
HeyGen offers an intuitive video rotator tool that allows users to effortlessly convert landscape videos to portrait formats. With AI-driven precision, the platform maintains the video quality while adjusting the aspect ratio for optimal viewing on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.
Can HeyGen help me reframe my video content?
Yes, HeyGen excels in reframing video content using smart AI technology. This feature lets users repurpose their videos with automatic subject tracking, preserving the original content's quality and ensuring the subjects are always in focus, perfect for social media use.
What makes HeyGen an effective online video converter?
HeyGen stands out as an online video converter by offering seamless aspect-ratio resizing and export capabilities. Its user-friendly interface supports quick conversions while maintaining lossless quality, ideal for creators aiming to maximize content versatility.
Is it easy to resize videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen's video resizing is designed to be straightforward, allowing you to adjust your video’s dimensions with just a few clicks. The process is driven by advanced AI to ensure your video retains its original quality, making it perfect for YouTube Shorts and other formats.
