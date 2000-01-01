Create Stunning Intro Videos with Our Free Intro Maker
Leverage our AI-powered text-to-video feature to produce captivating intros effortlessly. Customize templates and utilize our vast media library for standout branding.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Intro Videos Work
Learn how to effortlessly create captivating intro videos with HeyGen using our intuitive tools and powerful features.
Select Your Video Template
Begin by browsing through our extensive collection of video templates in the HeyGen library. Choose one that resonates with your brand identity and video needs. Each template is designed to be customizable, providing a strong foundation for your intro video.
Customize with Unique Elements
Unleash your creativity using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor. Integrate motion graphics, change text, and add your brand logo for a personalized touch. You can also upload your own music to make your intro video even more distinctive.
Enhance with AI Features
Utilize HeyGen's AI-driven capabilities to generate voiceovers that match your video's tone. You can also add subtitles or captions for clarity and wider accessibility. These features ensure your intro videos are professional and engaging.
Export in High Resolution
Once satisfied with the design and elements, export your video in high resolution. HeyGen allows you to resize for different aspect ratios, making it perfect for any platform including YouTube and social media, ensuring no compromise on quality.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Effortlessly Craft Impactful Intro Videos with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen elevates your intro video creation with easy-to-use tools and AI enhancements, perfect for YouTube creators and brand marketers.
Create Stunning Social Media Videos in Minutes
HeyGen allows you to generate captivating intro videos for social platforms, enhancing your brand's online presence.
Boost Training Engagement with AI Videos
Improve training outcomes by creating professional intro videos that captivate and maintain audience attention.
Craft Motivational Videos That Inspire
Harness HeyGen's tools to develop uplifting intro videos that resonate and inspire your audience, enhancing your brand identity.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I create an intro video using HeyGen's tools?
HeyGen provides an intuitive online intro maker equipped with drag-and-drop editing and a vast media library, enabling you to create stunning intro videos effortlessly.
What features does HeyGen offer for customizing YouTube intros?
With HeyGen, you can personalize your YouTube intro by leveraging customizable templates, brand-specific logo animations, and a diverse range of motion graphics.
Can HeyGen help with enhancing brand identity in intro videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to infuse your brand identity into intro videos by controlling aspects like logo placement, colors, and even adding custom slogans.
Is it possible to use AI in creating intro videos with HeyGen?
Certainly! HeyGen's innovative AI capabilities enable the seamless transformation of text scripts into captivating intro videos, complete with voiceover generation and subtitles.
