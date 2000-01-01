Unlock Creativity with Our Video Template Solutions
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Templates Work
Discover how you can transform your vision into reality using our intuitive video template process, ensuring professional results every time.
Choose a Video Template
Start by exploring our wide array of customizable video templates, perfect for any project—from marketing campaigns to social media content. Our collection, complete with professional templates, will fit any style or tone you need.
Customize Your Content
Personalize the template by adding your own media, text, and branding. With HeyGen's user-friendly editor, effortlessly tailor your video to reflect your unique message and brand identity.
Enhance with AI Tools
Elevate your video by utilizing HeyGen's advanced AI tools. Add voiceovers, AI avatars, or subtitles to ensure your content is engaging and accessible to a broader audience.
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your creation, easily export your video in the desired format. Share it across multiple platforms to captivate your audience and make a lasting impression.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Video Creation with HeyGen Templates
Discover how HeyGen's customizable video templates can boost your creativity and productivity. From stunning intros to engaging social media clips, our AI tools make video editing a breeze.
Engaging Social Media Videos
Generate captivating social media videos in minutes to increase audience interaction and shareability.
High-Performing Ads with AI
Create high-impact, tailored ads quickly, utilizing AI-driven video templates for maximum engagement.
Inspire with Motivational Videos
Uplift and captivate audiences using AI-powered storytelling, transforming your video content into motivational masterpieces.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen assist in creating stunning explainer videos?
HeyGen's platform offers a robust selection of customizable video templates specifically designed for crafting engaging explainer videos. Using AI tools, users can easily personalize these templates with text, images, and voiceovers to convey their message effectively.
What makes HeyGen's video maker user-friendly?
HeyGen prioritizes ease of use with its intuitive video editing tools and templates, allowing even beginners to create professional-quality videos. The user-friendly interface ensures a seamless experience, facilitating effortless video creation and customization.
Can HeyGen templates be used for making animated videos?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides a range of professional templates suited for animated videos. Users can effortlessly integrate animations, transitions, and custom branding elements, ensuring captivating and visually engaging content.
Does HeyGen support social media video optimization?
Yes, HeyGen allows users to adapt videos for various social media platforms through features like aspect-ratio resizing and easy export options, ensuring your content meets platform-specific standards for maximum impact.
