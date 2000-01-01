Create Video Marketing Like a Pro: Unleash Your Creativity
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Marketing Works
Discover a seamless way to create captivating video marketing content with our AI-powered video creation platform.
Create with AI Avatars
Kickstart your video marketing journey by choosing from a variety of AI avatars to narrate your message. These virtual presenters will bring your script to life, adding a human touch to your content.
Add Text-to-Video Scripts
Craft and paste your script into our text-to-video tool. This feature seamlessly converts your text into engaging video content, reducing production time and maintaining content consistency.
Apply Branding Controls
Ensure your videos align with your brand's identity by applying personalized branding controls. Integrate your logo, choose your brand colors, and maintain consistent font styles across all your video content.
Export with Aspect-Ratio Resizing
Optimize your video for any platform by using our aspect-ratio resizing feature. Effortlessly export your video in formats suitable for different social media channels, maximizing its reach and engagement.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Boost Video Marketing with HeyGen AI Solutions
Discover how HeyGen's AI tools empower video marketing with high-performing ads, engaging social media content, and motivational storytelling.
Create Ads in Minutes Using AI Video
Leverage HeyGen's AI to create high-performing video ads quickly, optimizing time and resources.
Engage Audiences with Quick Social Media Clips
Generate captivating social media videos and clips in just minutes, increasing audience interaction.
Inspire with Motivational AI Videos
Produce motivational videos effortlessly to inspire and uplift your target audience, driving engagement.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify video creation?
HeyGen leverages AI-powered tools to transform text into professional videos seamlessly. Users can benefit from customizable templates, enabling efficient creation of engaging content, whether for social media videos or promo videos.
What features does HeyGen offer for AI video making?
HeyGen stands out with its AI avatars, voiceover generation, and text-to-video capabilities. These technical innovations ensure that video content is not only visually appealing but also audibly captivating.
Can HeyGen be used for consistent branding in videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls allowing for the integration of your logo and colors throughout the video. This ensures your videos maintain consistent branding, enhancing your marketing strategy.
How does HeyGen support video marketing strategies?
HeyGen enhances video marketing strategies by offering a media library for stock support, aspect-ratio resizing, and captioning, ensuring your content is ready for distribution across multiple platforms efficiently.
