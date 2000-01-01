Create Stunning Videos with Our Intro Maker

Boost your video presence effortlessly with customizable templates and the power of AI avatars, offering endless creativity in video production.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Intro Maker Works

Craft compelling intro videos effortlessly with our intuitive YouTube intro maker. Transform your content with animated intros in just four simple steps!

Step 1

Select a Video Intro Template

Begin your intro creation journey by choosing from a wide range of video intro templates. Whether you're seeking a professional touch or something vibrant for a gaming channel, we have options tailored for you. Simply navigate through the template library to find the perfect start.

Step 2

Customize with Drag-and-Drop Ease

With the drag-and-drop editor, customize your chosen template to fit your brand's style. Adjust colors, fonts, and layouts effortlessly. Integrate your logo and brand colors using our intuitive branding controls to ensure a consistent look across all your media.

Step 3

Enhance with Music and Voiceovers

Amplify your intro's impact by adding background music or voiceovers. Choose from our extensive media library, or upload your own tracks for a personalized touch. Utilize voiceover generation to create narrations that resonate with your audience.

Step 4

Export in HD with No Watermarks

Once satisfied, export your masterpiece in HD quality, free from watermarks. This ensures your brand looks professional and ready to captivate viewers. Take advantage of our aspect-ratio resizing options to fit different platforms perfectly.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhance Your Content with HeyGen's Intro Maker

Discover how HeyGen's intro maker elevates video intros with AI-driven tools, customizable templates, and engaging elements for dynamic storytelling.

Icon 1

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Effortlessly produce captivating intro videos and clips for social media using HeyGen's intuitive tools.

Icon 2

Showcase Success Stories with Engaging Videos

Bring your brand's success narratives to life with AI-crafted, compelling video intros that resonate.

Icon 3

Create High-Performing Ads with AI Video

Design eye-catching video intros for advertisements in minutes, boosting viewer engagement and conversion rates.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen's YouTube intro maker stand out?

HeyGen's YouTube intro maker is distinguished by its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing users to craft captivating intro videos effortlessly. Our platform includes a rich media library, ensuring your intros are dynamic and engaging.

How can I customize intro videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, customization is seamless. Utilize our advanced branding controls to personalize your logo, colors, and even select from various video intro templates to align perfectly with your brand's identity.

Does HeyGen offer tools for animated intros?

Yes, HeyGen provides an array of tools for creating animated intros. Leverage AI-powered features and customizable templates to produce visually stunning animated intros that captivate your audience.

Can HeyGen assist in creating intros for gaming channels?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers specialized templates and scenes tailored for gaming intros, complete with options for music, voiceovers, and seamless integration into your video content without watermarks.

