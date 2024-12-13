Create Stunning Videos with Our Slideshow Video Maker

Transform your photos and videos into captivating slideshows with customizable templates and AI avatars for a seamless presentation experience.

437/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, explore how to create slideshow videos using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation. Designed for educators and trainers, this video will demonstrate how to combine photos and videos into a cohesive narrative, making learning more interactive and memorable. The visual style is educational and informative, with clear subtitles to enhance understanding.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is tailored for social media influencers and content creators who want to make a splash with their slideshow presentations. Using HeyGen's media library and stock support, you can effortlessly blend music and effects to create a vibrant and engaging video. The visual style is trendy and fast-paced, capturing the attention of a young, tech-savvy audience.
Prompt 3
For business professionals aiming to share impactful presentations, this 90-second video highlights the use of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. With a focus on presentation sharing, this video is ideal for corporate teams and entrepreneurs. The visual style is sleek and professional, with smooth video transitions and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your message is delivered perfectly on any platform.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Slideshow Video Maker Works

Create stunning slideshow presentations effortlessly with our AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Slideshow with AI Avatars
Start by using our AI slideshow creator to bring your ideas to life. Incorporate AI avatars to add a unique touch to your slideshow video, making it more engaging and interactive.
2
Step 2
Choose from Customizable Templates
Select from a variety of video slideshow templates that suit your theme. Our customizable templates allow you to personalize your slideshow, ensuring it aligns with your vision.
3
Step 3
Add Music and Effects
Enhance your slideshow by adding music and effects. Our media library offers a wide range of options to choose from, helping you set the perfect mood for your presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Presentation
Once your slideshow is ready, export it in your desired format. Our platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making it easy to share your presentation with others.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create slideshow videos by leveraging AI-powered tools and customizable templates. Whether you're crafting a slideshow presentation or combining photos and videos with seamless transitions, HeyGen ensures your content is engaging and impactful.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Bring customer success stories to life with engaging AI-powered slideshow presentations, highlighting achievements and building trust.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI slideshow creator enhance creativity?

HeyGen's AI slideshow creator empowers users to create stunning slideshow presentations by offering customizable templates and seamless video transitions. With AI-powered tools, you can effortlessly combine photos and videos, adding music and effects to craft a unique and engaging experience.

What features make HeyGen a top slideshow video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a top slideshow video maker by providing a rich media library, AI avatars, and text-to-video capabilities. These features, along with branding controls like logo and color customization, ensure your slideshow videos are both professional and personalized.

Can I use HeyGen to create slideshow videos with ease?

Absolutely! HeyGen simplifies the process of creating slideshow videos with its intuitive interface and video slideshow templates. You can easily add subtitles, voiceovers, and choose from various aspect-ratio exports to suit your presentation needs.

Why choose HeyGen for slideshow presentation needs?

Choose HeyGen for your slideshow presentation needs because it offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including voiceover generation and presentation sharing options. These features, combined with its AI-powered capabilities, make it an ideal choice for creating impactful presentations.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo