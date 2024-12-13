Create Engaging Content with an Interactive Video Maker

Boost engagement and lead capture with clickable videos and dynamic feedback using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In this 60-second interactive video, viewers are challenged with a video quiz that tests their knowledge while collecting valuable data. Targeted at marketers and educators, the video employs HeyGen's AI avatars to guide participants through each question, providing dynamic feedback in real-time. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a focus on clarity and ease of use, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.
Create a captivating 30-second clickable video designed for tech-savvy audiences eager to explore new content. Utilizing HeyGen's interactive hotspots, this video allows viewers to dive deeper into topics of interest with just a click. The visual style is minimalist yet sophisticated, paired with a subtle audio backdrop that keeps the focus on the interactive elements. Ideal for brands looking to capture leads and enhance user engagement.
Engage your audience with a 90-second video that showcases real-time collaboration in action. Aimed at business professionals and teams, this video highlights the power of HeyGen's templates and scenes to facilitate seamless teamwork. The visual style is professional and polished, with a motivational soundtrack that underscores the collaborative spirit. This video is perfect for demonstrating the potential of interactive video makers in a corporate setting.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Interactive Video Maker Works

Create engaging and dynamic videos with ease using our interactive video maker.

Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Start by using our Text-to-Video from script feature to lay the groundwork for your interactive video. This allows you to transform your script into a visual format, setting the stage for further enhancements.
Step 2
Add Interactive Hotspots
Enhance viewer engagement by incorporating interactive hotspots into your video. These clickable elements can direct viewers to additional content or prompt specific actions, making your video more engaging and informative.
Step 3
Apply Video Branching
Utilize video branching to offer viewers multiple pathways through your content. This feature allows you to create a dynamic viewing experience, where the audience can choose their journey based on their interests.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Once your interactive video is complete, use our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure it fits perfectly on any platform. Share your creation with your audience and watch engagement soar.

Use Cases

HeyGen's interactive video maker empowers creators to craft engaging, clickable videos with features like video branching and interactive hotspots, enhancing engagement and data collection. By leveraging these tools, users can create dynamic content that captivates audiences and drives meaningful interactions.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

Create dynamic social media content with interactive hotspots to increase viewer interaction and lead capture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance engagement with interactive video maker tools?

HeyGen boosts engagement by allowing creators to design interactive videos with features like clickable video elements and video branching, making content more dynamic and engaging for viewers.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen's video branching capabilities?

HeyGen's video branching capabilities enable creators to craft personalized viewer journeys, enhancing engagement and providing dynamic feedback based on viewer choices.

Can HeyGen's interactive hotspots aid in data collection?

Yes, HeyGen's interactive hotspots can be strategically placed within videos to gather valuable data, aiding in lead capture and providing insights into viewer interactions.

Why choose HeyGen for creating a video quiz?

HeyGen offers a seamless way to create video quizzes, combining AI avatars and voiceover generation to deliver an engaging and interactive learning experience.

