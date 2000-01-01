Split Video Online with Ease and Precision
Effortlessly split your videos online using HeyGen's AI avatars for a seamless editing experience. Enjoy fast, user-friendly tools without downloading any software.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Split a Video Online Effectively
Explore a seamless approach to splitting videos using online tools without needing any software installation.
Upload Your Video
Start by uploading your video file to our cloud-based platform. This process is simple and does not require any installation, ensuring a quick start. Supported formats include MP4, MOV, and AVI, making it versatile for various file types.
Choose Splitting Method
Select from multiple split modes available, whether by time or file size. Our user-friendly interface guides you through the process, ensuring precise cuts according to your needs.
Adjust and Rearrange Segments
Take advantage of our AI-powered video editor to easily rearrange, trim, or even remove unwanted parts of your video. Non-destructive editing allows you to make changes while preserving the original file.
Export and Download
Once satisfied with the edits, export your split videos in your desired format. Enjoy the convenience of downloading the final product directly to your device without hassle.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Effortlessly Split Videos Online with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen transforms video editing with an online video splitter, enabling quick segmentation without the need for software.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Create compelling, split social media videos in minutes with HeyGen's intuitive online splitter, enhancing online presence and audience engagement.
Inspire with Motivational Videos
Split and rearrange videos easily, allowing for the seamless creation of motivational content that resonates with and uplifts audiences.
Showcase Customer Success Stories
Effortlessly cut and highlight key moments in customer stories, showcasing achievements through polished, split videos that captivate and inform.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen assist in splitting videos online?
HeyGen's online video splitter enables you to seamlessly divide your video content into smaller segments. With support for various formats like MP4, MOV, and AVI, you can split videos without installing any software, ensuring a convenient and flexible editing process across different devices.
What unique features does HeyGen's video splitter offer?
HeyGen enhances your editing capabilities with AI-powered tools, such as generative AI for smart edits and instant transcripts for seamless subtitle creation. These features make video splitting efficient, allowing you to create engaging content tailored to your brand.
Does HeyGen's tool support various devices and formats?
Yes, HeyGen's online video splitter is cloud-based and compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports a range of video formats, ensuring you can edit and split your videos with ease across multiple platforms.
Why choose HeyGen for your video splitting needs?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface complemented by powerful editing capabilities. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video generation, you can split and customize your content creatively, making it ideal for engaging marketing campaigns or personalized video edits.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.