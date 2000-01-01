Add Logo to Video for a Professional Touch
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Add a Logo to Your Video
Learn how to seamlessly integrate your brand identity into your videos using HeyGen's intuitive online video editor.
Create Your Project
Start by launching HeyGen's online video editor. Choose the 'Create New Project' option and import your video file. Supported formats include MP4 and other popular extensions.
Upload Your Logo
Select the 'Upload Image' feature to add your logo. Ensure your logo file is in a format like PNG for optimal quality. HeyGen's media library makes this step quick and easy.
Add and Customize Logo
Drag and drop your uploaded logo onto the video timeline. Use HeyGen's branding controls to resize, position, and customize your logo's opacity and effect for a perfect overlay.
Export and Share
Once satisfied, use the 'Export Video' option. HeyGen allows for high-quality output, ensuring your branded video is ready for YouTube or social media marketing.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Videos with Logos Using HeyGen's AI Editor
Easily add logos to videos with HeyGen's AI, promoting brand awareness and protecting your content. Enjoy seamless video editing with intuitive online tools.
Create More Courses and Reach Learners Worldwide
Design engaging course content with your logo to enhance professional branding and global reach.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos in Minutes
Effortlessly add your logo to social media clips to boost brand visibility and engagement.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI Video
Integrate your brand logo into ads seamlessly, ensuring a strong and consistent brand presence.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I add a logo to a video using HeyGen?
HeyGen provides a seamless way to add your company logo to videos. Simply upload your logo image and use the online editor to position it on your video. This ensures that your brand is prominently displayed, helping increase brand awareness and protect your content.
Does HeyGen support watermarking videos?
Yes, with HeyGen's online video editor, you can easily create and add custom watermarks to your videos. This feature allows you to overlay text or image logos, ensuring your content remains protected from unauthorized use.
What video formats can I export with HeyGen?
HeyGen supports exporting videos in multiple formats, including MP4, ensuring compatibility across various platforms like YouTube. You can also adjust the video resolution to meet your needs, with options for HD and 4K editing available.
How does HeyGen enhance video customization?
HeyGen allows comprehensive video customization with features like text-to-video, AI-generated voiceovers, and diverse templates. Whether you want to add images, change aspect ratios, or use branding controls, HeyGen makes video editing intuitive and effective.
