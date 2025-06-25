Turn a simple script into scroll-stopping AI ad creatives in minutes. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Generate dozens of video ad variations for Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, ready to launch and test.
Features of AI Ad Creatives
Generate ads in seconds, not days
Spin up ad creatives in seconds from one script, with no shoot to book. Change the hook, headline, or call to action and generate ads instantly. Our text to video engine turns each idea into ad campaigns built to lift conversion across channels.
Scroll-stopping ad design that lands
Win the first three seconds with native creative tailored to engage paid social audiences. Match authentic creator content using AI UGC video styles, then keep every frame aligned to your colors and logo. The ai-driven designs stay brand-aligned, lifting engagement and conversions.
Multilingual voice for every marketer
Give every ad a natural-sounding voice in 175+ languages without re-recording a line. Generate narration with our AI voice generator, match your brand tone, and reuse one script across social channels. One platform localizes a single campaign for every marketer and region seamlessly.
Edit ad design from plain text
Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add captions, and apply your logo with simple controls, no timeline editing required. The AI video editor gives you advanced tools to refine pacing and keep each cut on brand. Polished, channel-ready output with zero learning curve, square or vertical.
Turn product photos into ad creatives
Showcase real products without a studio, props, or pricey product photography. Drop a product shot into scenes with AI product placement, upscale images, and skip generic stock images. Each ai image is set in context, so every spot feels shot for your brand.
Testing paid social usually burns ad spend on one shoot. Generate matching ad creatives, launch a full test set, and pull performance data from your ad accounts to scale the best-performing AI video Ad.
Hiring creators for every UGC ad is slow to scale. Generate many creatives from one script and keep content creation flowing. Use an AI influencer generator look that feels native to every feed.
Filming ads for every SKU drains time and budget. Turn a photo into image to video and generate a video ad for each listing. Launch digital ads without a camera, scaling video creation in minutes.
Ad fatigue drags down results, and reshoots are slow. Edit the script, refresh the visuals, and ship a high-performing ad the same afternoon. Keep your marketing videos converting without new production.
Adapting marketing campaigns for new markets normally means rebuilding each one. Translate a winning ad into 175+ languages with AI dubbing that keeps your tone, so one creative reaches every target audience from one source.
Demand for ad creation outpaces a small team. Produce any ad type from a brief and deliver multiple video concepts per client. A script to video workflow scales output for brands and agencies.
How AI ad creatives work
Go from a blank brief to launch-ready ad creatives in four simple steps, no cameras, no crew, and no editing software needed.
Pick a template, aspect ratio, and format for the platform you are advertising on, feed or stories.
Paste your hook, message, and call to action, or generate a script from a brief and set the tone.
Add your logo, colors, captions, and voice, then adjust pacing so every variation stays on brand.
Render every ad creative in HD, then download each variation ready to publish across your channels.
AI ad creatives are video ads produced from a written script instead of a film shoot. On an ai ad creative platform, you type your hook and message, pick a style, and an AI video generator builds the visuals, voice, and timing into a finished ad ready to launch. It works like an ad generator for video, not stills.
Here is how the generative AI works: proprietary AI and ai models, trained on vast datasets of winning ads, handle scripting, visuals, voice, and timing. The system focuses on generating content scene by scene, producing high-quality, ai-generated ads and creating realistic footage with options like AI actors, so you get a polished result without filming.
Each ai tool solves part of the job. ChatGPT helps with copywriting and ad copy, Midjourney makes a still ai image, and Creatify focuses on short UGC clips. HeyGen ties the full workflow together, turning copy and images into finished, on-brand video ads, so you ship better ads from one place. Teams switching from Creatify keep their UGC look while adding multilingual video.
Yes, when AI is paired with human oversight. The ai excels at speed and volume, while your team guides the creative work, hooks, and emotional storytelling. Generative AI enhances a strong idea rather than replacing human creativity, and you set your brand's tone, so the emotional resonance in an AI talking head still feels like you.
Yes. Beyond copywriting, the platform's video script generator drafts ad copy, texts and headlines, and scene scripts from simple ai prompts. ai allows you to generate unlimited variations, so you can spin up ad creation from one idea without a separate writer.
Volume plus testing drives conversion. By producing many on-brief variations, you match each ad to an audience, lift click-through rates, and find high-converting AI creative faster. That supports performance marketing goals like lead generation, and the videos enhance results as AI social media ads.
Any marketer, brand, or agency that needs more ads, faster. This ai ad generator is an ai-powered ad and ai design tool that helps small teams make ads with no studio. Use the ad generator to produce concepts at once, from a product video to a promo, and keep every campaign stocked.
Write one base script, then change the hook, headline, visuals, or call to action and regenerate. Each tweak produces a new variation in seconds. You can also build platform-specific cuts, like a facebook ad and a vertical version, from the same source.
They can. Choose a creator-style look and natural delivery so the ad blends into the feed instead of feeling like a corporate spot. A clip generator helps you cut tight, native-paced edits that hold attention through the first few seconds.
As many as your campaign needs. Since each variation starts from text, there is no shoot to schedule, so you can produce dozens of ad creatives in a day. Teams scaling paid social often pair this with a tiktok video for short-form testing.
Agencies charge per asset and take days per round. HeyGen turns a script into finished ad creatives in minutes at a fraction of the cost, so you own the process and iterate on your own schedule. An AI spokesperson can front campaigns without booking talent.
There is a free plan with no credit card required so you can produce your first ad creatives at no cost. Paid plans start at $24 per month and unlock voice cloning, longer videos, and the full template library for larger campaigns.
Yes. When an ad starts to fade, edit the script or swap the visuals and regenerate a fresh version the same day. You can also reframe a winning concept as a reel generator format to extend its life across new placements.
Yes. Translate a winning ad into 175+ languages while preserving your voice and timing, so one creative serves every market. Pair it with an instagram ad maker layout to localize short-form placements for each region without rebuilding the campaign.
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