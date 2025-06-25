AI Ad Creatives Generator for Scroll-Stopping Ads

Turn a simple script into scroll-stopping AI ad creatives in minutes. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Generate dozens of video ad variations for Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, ready to launch and test.

AI ad creatives generator interface showing multiple scroll-stopping video ad variations for Meta, TikTok, and YouTube generated from a single script.
144,055,056Videos generated
118,947,746Avatars generated
19,880,508Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of AI Ad Creatives

Generate ads in seconds, not days

Spin up ad creatives in seconds from one script, with no shoot to book. Change the hook, headline, or call to action and generate ads instantly. Our text to video engine turns each idea into ad campaigns built to lift conversion across channels.

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On-brand AI ad creatives generated from one script, showing several video ad variations with different hooks and headlines ready to launch.

Scroll-stopping ad design that lands

Win the first three seconds with native creative tailored to engage paid social audiences. Match authentic creator content using AI UGC video styles, then keep every frame aligned to your colors and logo. The ai-driven designs stay brand-aligned, lifting engagement and conversions.

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Scroll-stopping vertical video ad with a creator-style UGC look, brand colors and logo applied, designed to engage paid social audiences.

Multilingual voice for every marketer

Give every ad a natural-sounding voice in 175+ languages without re-recording a line. Generate narration with our AI voice generator, match your brand tone, and reuse one script across social channels. One platform localizes a single campaign for every marketer and region seamlessly.

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AI voice generator panel localizing one ad script into 175+ languages, with a presenter and a list of language options for global campaigns.

Edit ad design from plain text

Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add captions, and apply your logo with simple controls, no timeline editing required. The AI video editor gives you advanced tools to refine pacing and keep each cut on brand. Polished, channel-ready output with zero learning curve, square or vertical.

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AI video editor with simple text-based controls for swapping backgrounds, adding captions, and applying a logo to an ad, no timeline editing.

Turn product photos into ad creatives

Showcase real products without a studio, props, or pricey product photography. Drop a product shot into scenes with AI product placement, upscale images, and skip generic stock images. Each ai image is set in context, so every spot feels shot for your brand.

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AI product placement dropping a real product photo into a styled scene to create a polished ecommerce video ad without a studio shoot.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases

Dashboard comparing several paid social ad creatives in an A/B test, with performance metrics highlighting the best-performing AI video ad.

Cut ad spend on paid social testing

Testing paid social usually burns ad spend on one shoot. Generate matching ad creatives, launch a full test set, and pull performance data from your ad accounts to scale the best-performing AI video Ad.

Creator-style UGC video ads generated on demand, featuring an AI influencer presenter that looks native to a social feed.

Creator-style UGC ads on demand

Hiring creators for every UGC ad is slow to scale. Generate many creatives from one script and keep content creation flowing. Use an AI influencer generator look that feels native to every feed.

Ecommerce product photo turned into a video ad via image to video, with several SKU listings each getting their own short ad.

Ecommerce product ads that sell

Filming ads for every SKU drains time and budget. Turn a photo into image to video and generate a video ad for each listing. Launch digital ads without a camera, scaling video creation in minutes.

Refreshed marketing video ad variations replacing a fatigued creative, with a rising performance curve showing recovered conversions.

Optimize ad performance and beat fatigue

Ad fatigue drags down results, and reshoots are slow. Edit the script, refresh the visuals, and ship a high-performing ad the same afternoon. Keep your marketing videos converting without new production.

One winning ad localized into multiple languages with AI dubbing, shown reaching different regional audiences from a single source video.

Localized marketing campaigns at speed

Adapting marketing campaigns for new markets normally means rebuilding each one. Translate a winning ad into 175+ languages with AI dubbing that keeps your tone, so one creative reaches every target audience from one source.

Agency workflow producing multiple video ad concepts for several client brands from briefs using a script to video pipeline.

Built for brands and agencies

Demand for ad creation outpaces a small team. Produce any ad type from a brief and deliver multiple video concepts per client. A script to video workflow scales output for brands and agencies.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI ad creatives work

Go from a blank brief to launch-ready ad creatives in four simple steps, no cameras, no crew, and no editing software needed.

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Step 1: Choose your ad style

Pick a template, aspect ratio, and format for the platform you are advertising on, feed or stories.

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Step 2: Write your ad script

Paste your hook, message, and call to action, or generate a script from a brief and set the tone.

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Step 3: Customize and brand

Add your logo, colors, captions, and voice, then adjust pacing so every variation stays on brand.

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Step 4: Generate and launch

Render every ad creative in HD, then download each variation ready to publish across your channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly are AI ad creatives and how do they work?

AI ad creatives are video ads produced from a written script instead of a film shoot. On an ai ad creative platform, you type your hook and message, pick a style, and an AI video generator builds the visuals, voice, and timing into a finished ad ready to launch. It works like an ad generator for video, not stills.

How does the generative AI behind these ad creatives work?

Here is how the generative AI works: proprietary AI and ai models, trained on vast datasets of winning ads, handle scripting, visuals, voice, and timing. The system focuses on generating content scene by scene, producing high-quality, ai-generated ads and creating realistic footage with options like AI actors, so you get a polished result without filming.

Is this better than Creatify or ChatGPT for making ads?

Each ai tool solves part of the job. ChatGPT helps with copywriting and ad copy, Midjourney makes a still ai image, and Creatify focuses on short UGC clips. HeyGen ties the full workflow together, turning copy and images into finished, on-brand video ads, so you ship better ads from one place. Teams switching from Creatify keep their UGC look while adding multilingual video.

Can AI ad creatives match human creativity and my brand voice?

Yes, when AI is paired with human oversight. The ai excels at speed and volume, while your team guides the creative work, hooks, and emotional storytelling. Generative AI enhances a strong idea rather than replacing human creativity, and you set your brand's tone, so the emotional resonance in an AI talking head still feels like you.

Will the AI write my ad headlines and prompts too?

Yes. Beyond copywriting, the platform's video script generator drafts ad copy, texts and headlines, and scene scripts from simple ai prompts. ai allows you to generate unlimited variations, so you can spin up ad creation from one idea without a separate writer.

How do AI ad creatives improve ad performance?

Volume plus testing drives conversion. By producing many on-brief variations, you match each ad to an audience, lift click-through rates, and find high-converting AI creative faster. That supports performance marketing goals like lead generation, and the videos enhance results as AI social media ads.

Who should use this AI ad generator?

Any marketer, brand, or agency that needs more ads, faster. This ai ad generator is an ai-powered ad and ai design tool that helps small teams make ads with no studio. Use the ad generator to produce concepts at once, from a product video to a promo, and keep every campaign stocked.

How do I make multiple ad creative variations from one script?

Write one base script, then change the hook, headline, visuals, or call to action and regenerate. Each tweak produces a new variation in seconds. You can also build platform-specific cuts, like a facebook ad and a vertical version, from the same source.

Will my AI ad creatives look authentic enough for social feeds?

They can. Choose a creator-style look and natural delivery so the ad blends into the feed instead of feeling like a corporate spot. A clip generator helps you cut tight, native-paced edits that hold attention through the first few seconds.

How many ad creatives can I produce for A/B testing?

As many as your campaign needs. Since each variation starts from text, there is no shoot to schedule, so you can produce dozens of ad creatives in a day. Teams scaling paid social often pair this with a tiktok video for short-form testing.

Why use HeyGen instead of an agency for ad creatives?

Agencies charge per asset and take days per round. HeyGen turns a script into finished ad creatives in minutes at a fraction of the cost, so you own the process and iterate on your own schedule. An AI spokesperson can front campaigns without booking talent.

How much does it cost to make AI ad creatives at scale?

There is a free plan with no credit card required so you can produce your first ad creatives at no cost. Paid plans start at $24 per month and unlock voice cloning, longer videos, and the full template library for larger campaigns.

Can I refresh fatigued ad creatives without reshooting?

Yes. When an ad starts to fade, edit the script or swap the visuals and regenerate a fresh version the same day. You can also reframe a winning concept as a reel generator format to extend its life across new placements.

Can I run the same ad creative in different languages?

Yes. Translate a winning ad into 175+ languages while preserving your voice and timing, so one creative serves every market. Pair it with an instagram ad maker layout to localize short-form placements for each region without rebuilding the campaign.

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Turn a simple script into scroll-stopping AI ad creatives in minutes.

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