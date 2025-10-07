Start with a product URL, a short script, or a few images and get polished social ads ready for Feed, Reels, Stories, and Shorts. HeyGen automates copy, visuals, voiceovers, aspect ratios, and batch exports so teams produce more winning creatives without shoots or manual editing.
Got a flash sale or product drop? Turn a URL and brief into multiple ad variants in minutes so paid campaigns go live while demand is hot.
Generate consistent, high-quality ads for large SKUs with batch workflows that map product data to templates and exports for each platform.
Translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synced captions for new markets so global ad campaigns launch without reshoots.
Create vertical, punchy edits with strong hooks and readable captions designed for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts to maximize early engagement in your ad campaigns.
Produce tailored messaging for audience segments, highlighting discounts, social proof, or product specifics to lift conversion rates for warm traffic.
Deliver on-brand ad libraries quickly with reusable templates, locked brand elements, and export-ready bundles your clients can upload and test immediately.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Social Media Ad Generator
HeyGen blends rapid generation, platform-aware templates, and performance-first workflows so marketers and creators scale social campaigns with consistency and speed, creating winning ads. Generate many variants, localize quickly, and test systematically to find the winning ads that lower costs and boost conversions.
Paste a URL or enter a short brief and HeyGen drafts hooks, scenes, and full ads so you avoid slow shoots and editing cycles. Launch paid social campaigns faster and iterate on winners.
Auto-resize, caption, and pace creatives for vertical, square, and horizontal placements. HeyGen’s presets ensure readable captions and platform-friendly pacing for Reels, Shorts, Stories, and feed placements.
Batch-generate dozens of variants with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Organize exports for A/B testing so performance teams isolate high-ROI creatives and scale what works.
Link to ad creation from any product page
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and messaging to build storyboards for your Facebook ad. The link to video and image flow maps page content into ad-ready scenes, saving manual composition time and preserving product detail.
AI copy and creative pairing
HeyGen writes headlines, primary text, and CTAs tuned to social intent and pairs them with generated visuals and suggested hooks. Multiple copy variants are paired with visual options to create testable concept sets optimized for clicks and conversions using an AI tool.
Realistic avatars, voice clones, and UGC styles
Choose AI avatars, upload your voice, or use voice models to create UGC-style spokespeople or cinematic presenters for your ad creatives. Natural lip sync and emotion controls in video ads make on-screen talent feel authentic without shoots.
Platform presets and export bundles
Apply brand kits and choose platform presets that handle caption placement, safe areas, and compression settings. Export organized bundles—MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs—ready for ad managers and social uploads.
How to Use the AI Social Media Ad Generator
Follow four clear steps to go from idea to published ad assets.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen extracts messaging, visuals, and key specs to draft initial ad creatives for your campaigns.
Select aspect ratios, visual styles, and voice or avatar options for your AI ads. Apply your brand kit to keep logos, fonts, and colors consistent.
Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate alternate takes for testing.
Download MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs formatted for each placement or export organized bundles for ad managers. Upload to your ad platform and start structured testing for your ad campaigns.
An AI social media ad generator automatically creates ad copy, visuals, and formatted video or image assets from brief inputs like URLs, scripts, or images. HeyGen combines text to video, image to video, avatars, and brand kits to produce launch-ready creatives without filming.
Yes. Choose output presets for Reels, TikTok, Instagram Feed, Stories, YouTube Shorts, and more. HeyGen auto-resizes, re-captions, and optimizes pacing for each placement.
No. HeyGen drafts persuasive headlines, primary text, and CTAs and pairs them with visual templates. You can refine outputs, but the default drafts are built to meet platform best practices.
Map product feeds or CSV data to templates and HeyGen will generate ads per SKU, applying consistent branding and filenames so you can deploy hundreds of creatives efficiently.
Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synchronized captions so localized variants of your video ads feel native without re-recording.
HeyGen organizes variant sets for structured tests, suggests audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles so you can run experiments and identify top-performing hooks and visuals quickly.
Upload a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. Lock elements to prevent accidental edits and enforce visual consistency across teams and client accounts.
HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and organized zip bundles ready for ad managers and campaign uploads.
HeyGen follows platform formatting best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability, and common text limits. Final policy compliance and ad approval are the advertiser’s responsibility.
You retain ownership of the videos and assets you create. HeyGen uses licensed resources and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the necessary rights for your AI ads.
