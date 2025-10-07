HeyGen logo

AI Social Media Ad Generator: Launch Ads Instantly

Start with a product URL, a short script, or a few images and get polished social ads ready for Feed, Reels, Stories, and Shorts. HeyGen automates copy, visuals, voiceovers, aspect ratios, and batch exports so teams produce more winning creatives without shoots or manual editing.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Rapid campaign launches

Rapid campaign launches

Got a flash sale or product drop? Turn a URL and brief into multiple ad variants in minutes so paid campaigns go live while demand is hot.

Catalog-scale creative production

Catalog-scale creative production

Generate consistent, high-quality ads for large SKUs with batch workflows that map product data to templates and exports for each platform.

Localized ad rollouts

Localized ad rollouts

Translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synced captions for new markets so global ad campaigns launch without reshoots.

Short-form social testing

Short-form social testing

Create vertical, punchy edits with strong hooks and readable captions designed for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts to maximize early engagement in your ad campaigns.

Retargeting and personalized creative

Retargeting and personalized creative

Produce tailored messaging for audience segments, highlighting discounts, social proof, or product specifics to lift conversion rates for warm traffic.

Agency and client delivery

Agency and client delivery

Deliver on-brand ad libraries quickly with reusable templates, locked brand elements, and export-ready bundles your clients can upload and test immediately.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Social Media Ad Generator

HeyGen blends rapid generation, platform-aware templates, and performance-first workflows so marketers and creators scale social campaigns with consistency and speed, creating winning ads. Generate many variants, localize quickly, and test systematically to find the winning ads that lower costs and boost conversions.

From brief to publish-ready in minutes

Paste a URL or enter a short brief and HeyGen drafts hooks, scenes, and full ads so you avoid slow shoots and editing cycles. Launch paid social campaigns faster and iterate on winners.

Built for every placement and format

Auto-resize, caption, and pace creatives for vertical, square, and horizontal placements. HeyGen’s presets ensure readable captions and platform-friendly pacing for Reels, Shorts, Stories, and feed placements.

Test more ideas, spend less

Batch-generate dozens of variants with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Organize exports for A/B testing so performance teams isolate high-ROI creatives and scale what works.

Link to ad creation from any product page

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and messaging to build storyboards for your Facebook ad. The link to video and image flow maps page content into ad-ready scenes, saving manual composition time and preserving product detail.

Smiling man with glasses, and a pop-up window showing "+ Add product" with a small device with colorful buttons.

AI copy and creative pairing

HeyGen writes headlines, primary text, and CTAs tuned to social intent and pairs them with generated visuals and suggested hooks. Multiple copy variants are paired with visual options to create testable concept sets optimized for clicks and conversions using an AI tool.

An AI video creation interface showing a person wearing sunglasses, a prompt "Create a 1-min video ad of|", and a black sunglasses product image under "+ Add product".

Realistic avatars, voice clones, and UGC styles

Choose AI avatars, upload your voice, or use voice models to create UGC-style spokespeople or cinematic presenters for your ad creatives. Natural lip sync and emotion controls in video ads make on-screen talent feel authentic without shoots.

Voice cloning

Platform presets and export bundles

Apply brand kits and choose platform presets that handle caption placement, safe areas, and compression settings. Export organized bundles—MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs—ready for ad managers and social uploads.

User interface displaying SCORM export options with SCORM 1.2 selected, beside a smiling man.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Social Media Ad Generator

Follow four clear steps to go from idea to published ad assets.

Step 1

Add your source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen extracts messaging, visuals, and key specs to draft initial ad creatives for your campaigns.

Step 2

Choose formats and creative direction

Select aspect ratios, visual styles, and voice or avatar options for your AI ads. Apply your brand kit to keep logos, fonts, and colors consistent.

Step 3

Generate variants and refine

Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate alternate takes for testing.

Step 4

Export and launch campaigns

Download MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs formatted for each placement or export organized bundles for ad managers. Upload to your ad platform and start structured testing for your ad campaigns.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI social media ad generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI social media ad generator automatically creates ad copy, visuals, and formatted video or image assets from brief inputs like URLs, scripts, or images. HeyGen combines text to video, image to video, avatars, and brand kits to produce launch-ready creatives without filming.

Can HeyGen create ads for multiple platforms at once?

Yes. Choose output presets for Reels, TikTok, Instagram Feed, Stories, YouTube Shorts, and more. HeyGen auto-resizes, re-captions, and optimizes pacing for each placement.

Do I need design or copy skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen drafts persuasive headlines, primary text, and CTAs and pairs them with visual templates. You can refine outputs, but the default drafts are built to meet platform best practices.

How does batch generation work for large catalogs?

Map product feeds or CSV data to templates and HeyGen will generate ads per SKU, applying consistent branding and filenames so you can deploy hundreds of creatives efficiently.

Can I localize ads for different countries and languages?

Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synchronized captions so localized variants of your video ads feel native without re-recording.

How does HeyGen support A/B testing and optimization?

HeyGen organizes variant sets for structured tests, suggests audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles so you can run experiments and identify top-performing hooks and visuals quickly.

What brand controls are available?

Upload a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. Lock elements to prevent accidental edits and enforce visual consistency across teams and client accounts.

Which export formats are supported?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and organized zip bundles ready for ad managers and campaign uploads.

Are HeyGen ads compliant with platform policies?

HeyGen follows platform formatting best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability, and common text limits. Final policy compliance and ad approval are the advertiser’s responsibility.

Who owns the creatives produced with HeyGen?

You retain ownership of the videos and assets you create. HeyGen uses licensed resources and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the necessary rights for your AI ads.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

