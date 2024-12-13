AI Spokesperson for Marketing, Sales, and Training

Turn any headshot into a speaking digital presenter using AI. Deliver engaging messages, company overviews, or personalized welcomes without the need for a studio, actors, or complex editing.

Perfect for business communication, marketing, and training content.

Upload a single photo or choose an avatarType or upload your scriptGenerate realistic voice, lip-sync, and expressions instantly

How to Use the AI Spokesperson Generator?

Bring static images to life with natural speech, gestures, and on-brand delivery using HeyGen’s AI Spokesperson.

1
Step 1
Upload a Headshot or Pick an Avatar
Upload your own image or choose from HeyGen’s avatar library. The AI will prepare the face for speech and natural movement.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script or Voice
Type a message, paste your script, or upload audio. HeyGen syncs the voice with facial expressions, gestures, and lip movements.
3
Step 3
Customize Language & Style
Pick from 1,000+ voices, adjust tone, accent, or language. Add background music, branding, or subtitles for impact.
4
Step 4
Generate & Share
The AI spokesperson video is rendered in seconds, delivering a polished video ready to publish across any channel
Features of Image to Video generator


AI Photo Avatar

Works with Portraits, Drawings, and Stylized Images

You can animate front-facing photos, angled portraits, full-body images, or character art. The AI applies gestures and natural motion across styles, whether you're using a human face or an illustration. Output is available in high quality.

This tool pairs perfectly with features like Text to Video and Audio to Video, offering creators flexible ways to transform any content into studio-quality productions.


AI Photo Avatar

Create Fast, Professional Videos in Seconds

Upload an image, pick a voice, and click generate. Videos are processed in seconds and export as MP4 files. Free plans include short clips, while paid plans offer longer durations, more styles, and advanced control; ideal for social posts, explainers, or internal training. These features are part of HeyGen's AI video generator, built to simplify video creation without losing quality or control.


AI Photo Avatar

Best Practices for Creating Images to Videos

To get the most out of HeyGen’s Image to Video AI, start with quality inputs and make simple creative choices that support your message. The AI handles the animation, your job is setting it up for success.

  • Use sharp, high-resolution images for the best results.
  • Smooth transitions between images enhance storytelling and keep viewers engaged.
  • Pair your visuals with an appropriate soundtrack for emotional impact.
  • Add captions or titles to highlight key points or add context to your story.

Key Advantages of Image to Video AI

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Animate Any Image

You can upload any face photo and instantly bring it to life with realistic head movement, blinking, and facial expressions. It’s perfect for creating talking avatars without needing video footage or animation tools.


AI Voice Sync

Just type your script and pick a voice. HeyGen automatically clones your voice, applying AI lip syncing and facial motions to match the words. The result looks natural and feels like a real person is speaking in the video.


Multilingual Support

You can create videos in different languages and accents without recording separate voiceovers. This helps you easily reach international audiences with accurate speech and matching visuals.

No Studio Needed

All you need is a photo and a few lines of text. The entire video can be made online in just a few minutes, saving you time and removing the need for filming, editing, or hiring talent.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike avatars.

logologo
Explore ways to use Image to Video

History Revival

Bring portraits or archival images to life with scripted narration. Useful for museums, history education, or digital exhibitions.

FAQ's

Frequently asked questions

Got another question? Email [email protected]

What is Image to Video AI?

Image to Video AI lets you turn a single image into a short animated video. Upload a photo, add a script or audio, and HeyGen creates a talking avatar or slideshow with synced voice, facial movement, and gestures. No editing skills needed.


What can I do with HeyGen's Image to Video AI tool?

HeyGen’s Image to Video tool lets you turn photos into engaging videos with voiceovers, transitions, captions, and music. You can create talking avatars, product showcases, tutorials, and social clips in minutes.

It is ideal for ads, explainers, and personalized messages.



Does Heygen's Image to Video tool support multiple image formats?

Yes, HeyGen supports common formats like JPG, PNG, and SVG. Just upload your images, and the tool will blend them seamlessly into your video.


Can I add music or voiceover to the video?

Absolutely! You can choose background tracks from HeyGen’s built-in library or upload your own. You can also layer on AI-generated voiceovers using HeyGen’s voice dubbing tools.


How customizable are transitions and timing?

You can customize each transition style (e.g., fade, slide) and adjust the duration each image is displayed, giving you full control over pacing and flow.

Can I use an Image to Video AI tool for marketing or social media campaigns?

Definitely. The tool is ideal for creating promotional slideshows, social media clips, product showcase videos, and educational content quickly and at scale.


What types of images can I use on HeyGen’s Image to Video AI?

You can use clear, high-quality JPG, PNG, HEIC, WebP, or simple SVG images under 200MB. Make sure the image is at least 300 pixels wide, well-lit, and not blurry. Avoid copyrighted or unsafe content. The better the image, the smoother the animation.


How long does it take to create a video from an image?

Creating a video from a single image with HeyGen typically takes 5-15 seconds, depending on the video length and quality settings. Short clips generate almost instantly, and higher plans offer priority processing for longer or higher-resolution outputs.


Can Heygen turn old photos into videos using AI?

Yes, Heygen's Image to Video AI feature allows you to upload old or static photos and transform them into lifelike AI-generated videos. You can animate faces, generate speech, and bring your memories or historical images to life with just a few clicks.

