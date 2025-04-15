HeyGen logo

AI Actors Generator: Create Realistic AI Actors

Create presenter-led videos, UGC-style ads, and training clips with realistic AI actors, no camera, studio, or casting. Pick a stock actor, clone your own voice, or build a brand actor and publish platform-ready videos in minutes.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Marketing and short-form ads

Create UGC-style testimonials, product demos, and trend-led shorts with believable spokespeople that drive engagement and conversions.

Training and onboarding

Generate consistent training presenters and explainer videos for global teams with synchronized captions and SCORM exports for LMSs.

Sales enablement and product walkthroughs

Build repeatable product demos and feature explainers that sales reps can customize with region-specific messaging.

Social content and creator partnerships

Produce influencer-style clips and multi-language variants for international rollouts without travel, casting, or scheduling.

Customer support and knowledge base

Turn knowledge-base articles into narrated, on-screen explanations that reduce support tickets and improve resolution times.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Actor Generator

HeyGen’s AI actors combine natural expression, precise lipsync, and enterprise-grade controls so marketing, learning, and product teams replace slow shoots with fast, repeatable production using AI avatars.

Realistic performance without production

Choose expressive actors or generate a custom actor from a short webcam recording. HeyGen renders natural facial micro-expressions and timing so viewers respond like they would to a real performer.

Scale creative output

Batch-generate dozens or thousands of variations for product catalogs, localized markets, and A/B tests, utilizing AI-generated assets. Apply brand kits and templates so every video stays consistent at scale, including those featuring AI-generated content.

Built for localization and accessibility

Produce voiceovers and captions in 100+ languages. HeyGen resynchronizes timing for the video translator tool’s translated scripts so localized videos feel native without reshoots.

250+ ready-to-use actors and custom clones

Access a diverse library of actors in multiple ages, ethnicities, and styles. Or create a private clone by recording a short consented sample to produce a brand-locked actor that speaks any script.

Five individual portraits of diverse men and women.

Studio-quality lipsync and emotion control

HeyGen aligns audio to phonemes at sub-frame accuracy and maps facial motion so words, pauses, and micro-expressions land naturally, much like an AI actress would. Control tone, energy, and micro-gestures to match the message.

A smiling person with dark skin and short hair looks up, wearing a blue shirt, layered necklaces, and a sparkling earring, against a pink and purple background.

Script to video in minutes

Paste a script for text to video generation or product URL and HeyGen auto-generates scene layouts, voiceover, captions, and b-roll suggestions. Edit text, swap actors, and regenerate alternate takes instantly, using AI-generated options for faster turnaround.

A content creation interface with a text editor and a Q3 results summary pop-up on the left, and a presentation slide with "Q3 Result Overview" and a smiling man on the right.

Multi-format exports and platform presets

Export MP4, SRT/VTT captions, thumbnails, and mobile presets for Reels, Stories, Feed, and web players. Bundles are named and sized for direct upload to ad managers and LMSs.

A man smiling behind a pop-up menu showing SCORM export options with SCORM 1.2 selected.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Actors Generator

Bring your ideal actor to life with HeyGen's AI Actor Generator in four simple steps.

Step 1

Pick an actor or create a clone

Choose from stock actors or record a short selfie video to generate a private brand actor through AI video generator.

Step 2

Paste your script or product link

Enter your copy or URL. HeyGen extracts key points, suggests hooks, and drafts scene-by-scene narration.

Step 3

Customize voice, emotion, and style

Pick a voice model, adjust energy and facial expressiveness, and add captions or on-screen callouts.

Step 4

Preview, batch, and export

Preview variations, run batch jobs for multiple SKUs or languages, and export platform-ready bundles for TikTok and other platforms.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI actors?

AI actors are synthetic on-screen performers—either stock actors, avatars, or cloned likenesses—capable of speaking any script with natural movement and emotion for video content.

Can I create an AI actor that looks like me?

Yes. Record a short consented video and HeyGen will create a private actor clone. Consent workflows and security settings safeguard usage and ownership.

How natural do AI actors look and sound?

HeyGen uses sub-frame lipsync, facial mesh retargeting, and human-quality text-to-speech or voice clones. Results are tuned for realistic mouth movement, blinks, and micro-expressions.

Can I use AI actors for paid advertising and commercial projects?

Yes. HeyGen provides commercial usage terms and branded actor options. Always ensure you have the rights for any third-party content you include and follow platform policies.

What languages and accents are supported?

HeyGen supports 100+ languages and regional accents for voiceovers and captions, making it ideal for TikTok creators. Translations are resynchronized to keep pacing and natural delivery.

Are custom actors private and secure?

Custom clones are private by default and can be locked to your account, ensuring exclusive access to your AI actor. HeyGen encrypts assets and offers enterprise controls for governance and access.

How fast can I generate videos with AI actors?

Simple clips render in minutes. Batch jobs for large catalogs run in parallel so teams can produce hundreds of assets efficiently.

Do I need special hardware or software?

No. HeyGen runs in the cloud, providing access to AI-generated content anywhere. All you need is a browser to script, preview, edit, and export videos.

Who owns the generated content?

You retain ownership of videos and assets you create. HeyGen provides the license to use generated outputs commercially based on your plan.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

