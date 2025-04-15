Create presenter-led videos, UGC-style ads, and training clips with realistic AI actors, no camera, studio, or casting. Pick a stock actor, clone your own voice, or build a brand actor and publish platform-ready videos in minutes.
Try our free Image to video generator
Create UGC-style testimonials, product demos, and trend-led shorts with believable spokespeople that drive engagement and conversions.
Generate consistent training presenters and explainer videos for global teams with synchronized captions and SCORM exports for LMSs.
Build repeatable product demos and feature explainers that sales reps can customize with region-specific messaging.
Produce influencer-style clips and multi-language variants for international rollouts without travel, casting, or scheduling.
Turn knowledge-base articles into narrated, on-screen explanations that reduce support tickets and improve resolution times.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Actor Generator
HeyGen’s AI actors combine natural expression, precise lipsync, and enterprise-grade controls so marketing, learning, and product teams replace slow shoots with fast, repeatable production using AI avatars.
Choose expressive actors or generate a custom actor from a short webcam recording. HeyGen renders natural facial micro-expressions and timing so viewers respond like they would to a real performer.
Batch-generate dozens or thousands of variations for product catalogs, localized markets, and A/B tests, utilizing AI-generated assets. Apply brand kits and templates so every video stays consistent at scale, including those featuring AI-generated content.
Produce voiceovers and captions in 100+ languages. HeyGen resynchronizes timing for the video translator tool’s translated scripts so localized videos feel native without reshoots.
250+ ready-to-use actors and custom clones
Access a diverse library of actors in multiple ages, ethnicities, and styles. Or create a private clone by recording a short consented sample to produce a brand-locked actor that speaks any script.
Studio-quality lipsync and emotion control
HeyGen aligns audio to phonemes at sub-frame accuracy and maps facial motion so words, pauses, and micro-expressions land naturally, much like an AI actress would. Control tone, energy, and micro-gestures to match the message.
Script to video in minutes
Paste a script for text to video generation or product URL and HeyGen auto-generates scene layouts, voiceover, captions, and b-roll suggestions. Edit text, swap actors, and regenerate alternate takes instantly, using AI-generated options for faster turnaround.
Multi-format exports and platform presets
Export MP4, SRT/VTT captions, thumbnails, and mobile presets for Reels, Stories, Feed, and web players. Bundles are named and sized for direct upload to ad managers and LMSs.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Actors Generator
Bring your ideal actor to life with HeyGen's AI Actor Generator in four simple steps.
Choose from stock actors or record a short selfie video to generate a private brand actor through AI video generator.
Enter your copy or URL. HeyGen extracts key points, suggests hooks, and drafts scene-by-scene narration.
Pick a voice model, adjust energy and facial expressiveness, and add captions or on-screen callouts.
Preview variations, run batch jobs for multiple SKUs or languages, and export platform-ready bundles for TikTok and other platforms.
AI actors are synthetic on-screen performers—either stock actors, avatars, or cloned likenesses—capable of speaking any script with natural movement and emotion for video content.
Yes. Record a short consented video and HeyGen will create a private actor clone. Consent workflows and security settings safeguard usage and ownership.
HeyGen uses sub-frame lipsync, facial mesh retargeting, and human-quality text-to-speech or voice clones. Results are tuned for realistic mouth movement, blinks, and micro-expressions.
Yes. HeyGen provides commercial usage terms and branded actor options. Always ensure you have the rights for any third-party content you include and follow platform policies.
HeyGen supports 100+ languages and regional accents for voiceovers and captions, making it ideal for TikTok creators. Translations are resynchronized to keep pacing and natural delivery.
Custom clones are private by default and can be locked to your account, ensuring exclusive access to your AI actor. HeyGen encrypts assets and offers enterprise controls for governance and access.
Simple clips render in minutes. Batch jobs for large catalogs run in parallel so teams can produce hundreds of assets efficiently.
No. HeyGen runs in the cloud, providing access to AI-generated content anywhere. All you need is a browser to script, preview, edit, and export videos.
You retain ownership of videos and assets you create. HeyGen provides the license to use generated outputs commercially based on your plan.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.